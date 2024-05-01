Bitcoin faces worst month in two years as ETF demand falls

The prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates is weighing on the cryptocurrency market, underlined by Bitcoin’s worst monthly drop since the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire in November 2022.

The largest digital asset slumped by about 16 per cent in April as excitement about US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds flatlined after earlier lifting the token to a record high of about $74,000 in March.

Tuesday’s debut of Bitcoin and Ether ETFs in Hong Kong also failed to provide a tailwind. Trading volume for the six vehicles totalled $12.7 million on the first day, sizeable locally but smaller than the $4.6 billion achieved by the US products when they went live in January, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Delayed cuts

A case is building for the Federal Reserve to signal a delay in rate cuts after officials conclude a policy meeting on Wednesday.

For example, the latest US data included a climb in labour costs, adding to evidence of inflationary pressures. Real yields – seen as the true cost of money for borrowers – are jumping, a tough backdrop for speculative assets such as digital tokens.

The recent moves higher in Treasury yields and real rates have been “toxic for gold, Bitcoin and US equity”, Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note.

Bitcoin was trading at $60,200 as of 9.05am on Wednesday in Singapore, recovering only a slice of a near 5 per cent drop in the previous session.

Smaller tokens such as Ether and the meme-crowd favourite Dogecoin are also nursing 24-hour losses.

ETF outflows

A net $182 million was pulled from the group of about a dozen US spot Bitcoin ETFs last month through April 29, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The funds had a net inflow of $4.6 billion in March.

“ETFs created a new avenue for engagement that has been wildly popular, much more popular than anyone’s expectations,” Seth Ginns, Coinfund’s managing partner and head of liquid investments, said during a Bloomberg Television interview on Tuesday.

That “led to Bitcoin moving up very quickly, much further than what has been anticipated”.

The Bitcoin network underwent a “halving” last month, a four-yearly event that reduces new supply of the token and which some analysts view as a bullish precursor.

So far, the supply curbs have failed to provide much of a discernible prop for prices.

“The recent downtrend can be attributed to increased profit-taking by investors who entered the market during the downturns of 2022 and 2023, as well as ETF investors who witnessed significant price appreciation on their shares after entering the market in the early weeks of 2024,” Matteo Greco, research analyst at Fineqia International, wrote in a note.