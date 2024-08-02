Intel's headquarters in California. The company was once part of the Four Horsemen – tech companies that were leading players during the dot-com boom of the late ’90s and early 2000s. AFP
Why Intel's stock is crashing and poised for further decline

Friday's drop of more than 23% is driven by poor earnings, the suspension of dividends and plans to cut 15,000 jobs under a $10bn cost-reduction plan

Alkesh Sharma
02 August, 2024

