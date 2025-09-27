UAE-led research shows insulin pens and monitors can work in space

A UAE-led medical study that was carried out in space has found that diabetes tools, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pens, can function accurately in orbit.

The findings, released on Friday, help pave the way to make space flight more inclusive by allowing astronauts with diabetes to take part in missions.

The research, known as Suite Ride, was conducted by Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Holdings and Houston’s Axiom Space during the 18-day Axiom mission 4 (Ax-4) to the International Space Station this summer.

Astronauts wore continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) throughout their mission.

“Suite Ride demonstrated that continuous glucose monitors can transmit accurate, real-time glucose data even under microgravity, radiation and circadian disruption,” Dr Mohammad Fityan, chief medical officer at Burjeel Holdings and the study’s clinical lead, told The National.

“This builds confidence that astronauts with diabetes could one day be monitored with the same precision in orbit.”

Type 1 and 2 diabetes

The research aims to make space more accessible for people suffering from the disease.

Space agencies like Nasa does not consider patients with Type-1 diabetes eligible for space flight because of unpredictable blood sugar fluctuations and the challenges of administering insulin without immediate medical support.

The study also tested insulin pens in orbit, with preliminary results showing that the devices dispensed doses consistently.

Samples returned to Earth are being tested so researchers can check the medicine’s potency and if the devices still work after the space flight.

Virgin’s Galactic 07 mission in June also tested insulin pens in a suborbital flight, which proved that insulin pens can work properly in microgravity.

“Understanding how microgravity affects glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity helps refine insulin correction factors and dosing regimens for astronauts with insulin-dependent diabetes,” said Dr Fityan.

“Traditionally, insulin-treated diabetes was disqualifying for astronauts. These findings show the potential to safely expand selection criteria by ensuring robust monitoring and treatment options.

Researchers compared the glucose readings from the monitors in space with traditional finger-prick tests and lab analysis to check their accuracy.

The results showed that the monitors remained safe and reliable throughout the mission.

Dr Fityan said the data was collected before, during and after the mission to make sure any changes were actually caused by space flight.

Research on this study will continue for the next couple of months so researchers can test how space environment factors like vibration, radiation and microgravity affect insulin.

The CGMs will also be tested to study how circadian disruption, pressure changes and fluid shifts in orbit affect glucose readings.

The Suite Ride research by Burjeel Holdings and Axiom Space shown to the public at New York's Time Square. Photo: Burjeel Holdings

Dr Fityan said the research could also lead to new technologies such as advanced glucose monitors designed for extreme environments, as well as artificial intelligence tools that can predict insulin needs with greater accuracy.

It may also help develop medications that improve insulin sensitivity or mimic the effects of exercise, offering better treatment options for people with limited mobility.

Figures from the International Diabetes Federation show that about 783 million people, or one in eight adults, will be living with diabetes by 2045, marking a 46 per cent increase.

In the North America and Caribbean region, the number is expected to rise by 24 per cent, while in the Middle East and North African region, it is projected to increase by 87 per cent.

