First Emirati to lead global satellite organisation targets space junk and digital divide

The first Emirati to chair an international satellite operators’ body has said his priorities will be tackling the growing threat of space debris and ensuring global connectivity.

Ali Al Hashemi, chief executive of Space Services unit at Abu Dhabi’s Space42, was appointed last week as chairman of the Global Satellite Operators Association, the world’s largest satellite industry body.

The non-profit organisation was formed in 2002 and is led by chief executives that bring together satellite and other space-related companies from around the world to agree on the sector's best interests.

It then presents a “unified voice” to regulatory bodies and international organisations like the UN's International Telecommunications Union.

Mr Al Hashemi outlined his agenda for the two-year term, saying that space sustainability is on the top of his list.

“The biggest challenge in the industry today is space debris,” Mr Al Hashemi told The National. “We are trying to build a strong agreement that would help unify everyone’s views.”

A 2025 Space Environment report by the European Space Agency stated that the agency tracks about 54,000 pieces of debris larger than 10cm, and about 1.2 million fragments between one to 10cm.

An artist's impression released by the European Space Agency shows the intensity of debris field in low-Earth orbit (LEO). Photo: ESA/AFP

How big is the problem?

The report said collision risks are likely to increase if more efforts are not made to mitigate the problem.

Collisions can break satellites into smaller fragments, creating even more debris.

In 2024, for example, the defunct Russian Resurs-P1 satellite broke apart in low-Earth orbit, creating more than 100 pieces of trackable debris.

There is still no globally binding law, only voluntary UN guidelines and charters that require satellite operators to deorbit spacecraft or remove debris.

The European Commission proposed an EU Space Act in July to make end-of-life disposal and other debris-mitigation measures mandatory, but the package still needs approval from the European Parliament and Council.

Mr Al Hashemi said another priority is ensuring countries have equal access to satellites and infrastructure that enables the internet.

“The question is how do we build a model where sovereignty of a country is respected and one where services are enhanced … that would be the winning formula,” he said.

Improving access to internet services is viewed as key to bridging a digital divide between high and low-income countries and driving international development.

About one-third of the world's population remains offline, according to the International Telecommunication Union.

Figures recently released by the ITU showed that 91 per cent of people in Europe have internet access, compared to only 38 per cent of people in Africa.

Space42 announced last week that it was working with US satellite giant Viasat to expand global satellite connectivity through satellite-to-device technology.

The new venture, called Equatys, will develop satellites and ground infrastructure that mobile operators can use to help their customers stay connected in areas without coverage, including in disaster zones, remote villages and out at sea.

A Space42 satellite, Thuraya 4, launches aboard a SpaceX rocket on January 4, 2025. Photo: Space42

Mr Al Hashemi said that even if the problem of lack of connectivity was solved, the next challenge would be regulations and if the public has access to devices that would help them connect.

“The obstacle will not be coverage any more. It will be adhering to countries’ regulations and sovereignty,” he said.

“The second obstacle will be the price of the device, not the price of the service.”

He said he believed that the UAE is leading regulation and policy efforts to enhance sustainability and close the digital divide.

“So, being a chairman of the GSOA is aligned with the values of the UAE and of Space42,” said Mr Al Hashemi.

Space42, which trades on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, was formed last year when UAE satellite company Yahsat merged with AI and mapping company Bayanat.

