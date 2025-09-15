UAE's Space42 and US firm Viasat join forces to tackle mobile coverage blackspots

A new joint venture between companies from the UAE and US, established to address internet blackspots around the world, is aiming to launch its commercial service within three years.
The new venture, called Equatys, will develop satellites and ground infrastructure that mobile operators can use to help their customers stay connected in areas without coverage, including in disaster zones, remote villages and out at sea.
It is the result of an agreement first revealed in March, when Space42, a leading UAE space technology company, and US satellite giant Viasat announced a plan to expand global satellite connectivity through satellite-to-device technology.
Announcing the formation of their infrastructure venture on Monday, Space42 and Viasat revealed that they aim to be operational by the end of 2028.
“Equatys will achieve what the satellite industry has pursued for decades: combining the scale of terrestrial networks with the efficiency of space,” Karim Sabbagh, managing director of Space42, and Ali Al Hashemi, chief executive of space services at Space42, said in a joint statement.
“The promise of universal connectivity is now becoming a reality. Backed by global spectrum, proven technology and strong partners, Equatys represents infrastructure built to power societies and transform economies worldwide.”
Equatys will act as a wholesale provider, building satellites and ground stations that telecom operators can rent to ensure their customers’ phones and devices stay connected in areas without mobile towers. The model is similar to how independent companies build and run cell towers on Earth, which multiple operators then share.
The Equatys system will operate across more than 180 countries and will also bring existing satellite services into a 5G environment, so that smartphones and other devices can connect automatically when terrestrial coverage drops out.
The companies said governments will still be able to keep control of their own data and infrastructure, and local industries will have opportunities to help build and supply the technology.
"The space tower model delivers the most cost-efficient capacity by allowing multiple operators to access satellite services through common infrastructure benefits," Mr Al Hashemi told The National.
"Rather than each operator building and maintaining its own satellites and gateways, Equatys provides a common platform.
"This shared approach eliminates duplicate infrastructure, spreads costs across users, and makes more efficient use of spectrum and power.
"The result is more affordable capacity and quicker access to satellite-enabled 5G services."
Areas in the UAE where there is a lack of coverage would also benefit from the new venture.
Mr Al Hashemi said Equatys would "integrate seamlessly" with mobile operators in the Emirates and more than 180 countries to ensure global coverage.
"This means local users can use standard smartphones and devices without special equipment, switching seamlessly between terrestrial and satellite coverage," he said.
"For the UAE, this extends coverage across remote deserts, islands, and maritime zones, complementing the country’s advanced 5G infrastructure and aligning with the national vision for sovereign, secure space-enabled connectivity."
Connecting the world
Improving access to internet services is viewed as key to bridging a digital divide between high and low-income countries and driving international development.
About one third of the world's population remains offline, according to the UN's International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Figures recently released by the ITU showed that 91 per cent of people in Europe have internet access, compared to only 38 per cent of people in Africa.
The organisation said levels of development in countries are closely linked to connectivity. “The world is inching towards universal access at a time that it should be sprinting,” said Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, director of ITU’s telecommunication development bureau.
“While we continue to make progress on connectivity, our advances mask significant gaps in the world's most vulnerable communities, where digital exclusion makes life even more challenging.”
Building partnerships
Space42 is already making strides in its efforts to harness advanced technologies to boost economic development and improve lives.
In July, the company unveiled plans to create the most detailed map of Africa, helping to drive the continent’s economic growth by the development of smart cities, digital economies and industries such as agriculture.
The Map Africa Initiative aims to chart all 54 African countries, using satellite data and artificial intelligence, to help governments, businesses and communities to make more informed decisions. The five-year project is being carried out in partnership with Microsoft and geospatial company Esri.
