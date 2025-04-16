Space42 is working to help people stay connected in places where mobile signals are weak or completely unavailable. Getty Images
UAE-US partnership to tackle communication blackspots and boost emergency response

Emirati firm Space42 joins forces with US satellite company Viasat to build shared multi-orbit 5G satellite network system

Sarwat Nasir
April 16, 2025