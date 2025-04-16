UAE-US partnership to tackle communication blackspots and boost emergency response

Companies from the UAE and US are teaming up to harness advanced satellite technology and provide crucial support for people in communication blackspots, such as disaster zones, remote villages and at sea. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/04/satellite-for-uae-based-space42-launches-into-orbit/" target="_blank">Space42</a>, a leading UAE space technology company, joined forces with US satellite giant Viasat in March to build a multi-orbit 5G Non-Terrestrial Network which will broaden phone coverage and reduce reliance on traditional infrastructure such as mobile phone masts. The extensive satellite network will beam signals directly to mobile phones using a service known as Direct-to-Device (D2D). Space42 hopes the technology will also improve everyday phone and internet access in underserved communities and industries, as well as delivering a lifeline in emergency situations. “Everyone will benefit from increased and more reliable connectivity, but communities that lack reliable terrestrial coverage will feel the greatest benefit,” Ali Al Hashemi, chief executive of Yahsat Space Services at Space42, told <i>The National</i>. While people globally could benefit from this technology, the partnership reflects growing momentum in the space industry to expand mobile access to underserved regions, especially for use in crisis response and health care. In recent years, companies such as SpaceX, AST SpaceMobile, and Lynk Global have also been racing to offer satellite-to-phone services. In 2022, Elon Musk’s SpaceX announced a partnership with T-Mobile in the US to provide basic messaging coverage via Starlink satellites. AST SpaceMobile launched a test satellite in 2023 that successfully made a 4G call using an ordinary smartphone. Space42’s plans to use artificial intelligence with spectrum-sharing to make its system smarter and more adaptable. “Leveraging multi-orbit spacecraft and an open, standards-based architecture to connect devices, we provide seamless connectivity for users ‘off-the-grid’,” said Mr Al Hashemi. “Beyond everyday connectivity, industries including maritime, aviation, and emergency response also benefit from D2D connectivity.” Space42 was formed after the merger of Bayanat, an AI-powered geospatial solutions company, and Yahsat, the UAE’s flagship satellite operator. The company is contributing its expertise in artificial intelligence, while Viasat is offering its satellite frequency capabilities, specifically its L-band and S-band technologies. These two frequency bands, when combined, enable more reliable and faster signal coverage. “L-band is well known for its reliable connectivity, even in harsh weather conditions and remote locations, while S-band offers additional capacity and faster speed,” said Mr Al Hashemi. “When combined with our AI capabilities, we provide a robust foundation for consistent and efficient connectivity across land, sea and air.” The first phase of the project involves studies on system design, operations and how to scale up the network to provide global coverage. D2D technology is critical during disasters, such as earthquakes or floods, when cell towers are often damaged or destroyed. Satellite-based D2D systems would allow first responders and humanitarian teams to communicate and co-ordinate. “For example, in the wake of a disaster, terrestrial coverage may be impacted, which means first responders relying on terrestrial coverage alone will not be able to communicate,” said Mr Al Hashemi. “By leveraging D2D, response teams can connect, deliver or interact with devices directly and quickly.” Industries that operate in isolated areas, such as shipping, offshore oil, mining and aviation, could also benefit from this technology. Mr Al Hashemi also confirmed that Space42 is planning to expand D2D coverage over the UAE. “The partnership also demonstrates global interest in working with UAE-based businesses to strengthen technological capabilities and forge new alliances,” he said. “The UAE’s National Space Strategy envisions how space-based capabilities can extend beyond their traditional applications to support economic interests in other industries, including transportation, emergency response, sustainability and other critical sectors.”