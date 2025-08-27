Why we see faces, spoons and other strange objects on Mars

Scientists have been searching for water and evidence of life on Mars for decades, but the planet has become known for strange shapes spotted in its rocky landscapes.

It was a helmet-shaped rock captured by Nasa’s Perseverance rover that sparked alien conspiracy theories this month. The sighting was part of Martian illusions that have, over the years, conjured images of faces, spoons and what looked like a doorway carved into a cliff.

“Most odd-looking features have simple explanations such as shadows, erosion and camera angles,” said Dr Dimitra Atri, principal investigator at NYU Abu Dhabi’s space exploration laboratory.

“But occasionally they reveal new geological processes we hadn't considered. Mars keeps surprising us, which is why we keep looking.”

Long history of strange sightings

The fascination with Martian illusions stretches back to 1976, when Nasa’s Viking 1 spacecraft photographed a rocky formation on the Red Planet that resembled a human face.

The sighting was one of the most memorable “discoveries” of the space age, inspiring books, documentaries and theories about alien civilisations.

Nasa's Viking 1 Orbiter spacecraft photographed this region in the northern latitudes of Mars on July 25, 1976. Photo: Nasa / JPL-Caltech

When the Mars Global Surveyor returned to the site in 1998 with a sharper camera, the “face” was revealed to be merely a rocky hill, with the human-like "features" created by lighting and shadows. But by then the idea of hidden structures on Mars was already part of popular culture.

Since then, each new rover has captured “strange objects”. Curiosity, launched by Nasa, photographed a rock in 2014 that looked like a thigh bone, some observers thought.

Another image in 2015 showed a formation that many believed resembled a floating spoon. And in 2022, Curiosity sent back a picture of a narrow crack in a cliff wall that was described as a “doorway”, even though scientists explained it was the result of natural fracturing.

Opportunity, a rover that explored Mars for 15 years, came across tiny spherical pebbles in 2004 that scientists called “blueberries”.

Why our brains see helmets and faces

Dr Sneha John, clinical psychologist at Aspris Wellbeing Centre Dubai, said our brains try to find patterns in objects because of a phenomenon called pareidolia. This is when humans perceive a familiar pattern or meaning in inanimate objects.

A Nasa rover photographed this unusual rock formation on Mars that resembled a doorway into a cave. Photo: Nasa

“The human brain is wired to detect patterns for survival, social connection and familiarity,” Dr John said. “This false positive happens because the human brain is wired to quickly identify faces, which is a useful survival trait for detecting threats.

“When we see faces or cities in the rocks of Mars or the craters of the Moon, we are really seeing ourselves and our need to find patterns and our deep longing for connection.

“These illusions are less about alien civilisations and more about the very human desire for meaning, companionship and hope in an otherwise indifferent universe.”

Public fascination

Dr Atri said these viral moments can help in attracting interest in planetary science, but they can also drive the spread of misinformation.

“When rocks become ‘alien helmets’, it spreads confusion,” he said. "The challenge is turning that curiosity into genuine scientific understanding rather than sensationalism. The public wants mystery and we should give them actual science instead of letting clickbait win.”

Nasa has tried to strike that balance by acknowledging the fun side of these images while releasing explanations. Its website features “Image of the Day” that encourage public engagement, but their scientists also debunk conspiracy theories.

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

PROFILE Name: Enhance Fitness Year started: 2018 Based: UAE Employees: 200 Amount raised: $3m Investors: Global Ventures and angel investors

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC 4

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

Freezer tips Always make sure food is completely cool before freezing.

If you’re cooking in large batches, divide into either family-sized or individual portions to freeze.

Ensure the food is well wrapped in foil or cling film. Even better, store in fully sealable, labelled containers or zip-lock freezer bags.

The easiest and safest way to defrost items such as the stews and sauces mentioned is to do so in the fridge for several hours or overnight.

UK's plans to cut net migration Under the UK government’s proposals, migrants will have to spend 10 years in the UK before being able to apply for citizenship. Skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages. But what are described as "high-contributing" individuals such as doctors and nurses could be fast-tracked through the system. Language requirements will be increased for all immigration routes to ensure a higher level of English. Rules will also be laid out for adult dependants, meaning they will have to demonstrate a basic understanding of the language. The plans also call for stricter tests for colleges and universities offering places to foreign students and a reduction in the time graduates can remain in the UK after their studies from two years to 18 months.

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3EFounder%3A%20Hani%20Abu%20Ghazaleh%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20with%20an%20office%20in%20Montreal%3Cbr%3EFounded%3A%202018%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Virtual%20Reality%3Cbr%3EInvestment%20raised%3A%20%241.2%20million%2C%20and%20nearing%20close%20of%20%245%20million%20new%20funding%20round%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%2012%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre turbo 4-cyl Transmission: eight-speed auto Power: 190bhp Torque: 300Nm Price: Dh169,900 On sale: now

THE%20SPECS %3Cp%3EEngine%3A%204.4-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20653hp%20at%205%2C400rpm%0D%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20800Nm%20at%201%2C600-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3ETransmission%3A%208-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E0-100kph%20in%204.3sec%0D%3Cbr%3ETop%20speed%20250kph%0D%3Cbr%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20NA%0D%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Q2%202023%0D%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh750%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

Profile Idealz Company: Idealz Founded: January 2018 Based: Dubai Sector: E-commerce Size: (employees): 22 Investors: Co-founders and Venture Partners (9 per cent)

Predictions Predicted winners for final round of games before play-offs: Friday: Delhi v Chennai - Chennai

Saturday: Rajasthan v Bangalore - Bangalore

Saturday: Hyderabad v Kolkata - Hyderabad

Sunday: Delhi v Mumbai - Mumbai

Sunday - Chennai v Punjab - Chennai Final top-four (who will make play-offs): Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bangalore

EA Sports FC 25 Developer: EA Vancouver, EA Romania

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4&5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3.5/5

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E456hp%20at%205%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E691Nm%20at%203%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E14.6L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh349%2C545%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3EName%3A%20DarDoc%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Samer%20Masri%2C%20Keswin%20Suresh%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%24800%2C000%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Flat6Labs%2C%20angel%20investors%20%2B%20Incubated%20by%20Hub71%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi's%20Department%20of%20Health%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%2010%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Destroyer Director: Karyn Kusama Cast: Nicole Kidman, Toby Kebbell, Sebastian Stan Rating: 3/5 UAE release: January 31

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Vault%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBilal%20Abou-Diab%20and%20Sami%20Abdul%20Hadi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELicensed%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Global%20Market%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EInvestment%20and%20wealth%20advisory%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOutliers%20VC%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E14%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Fixtures (6pm UAE unless stated) Saturday Bournemouth v Leicester City, Chelsea v Manchester City (8.30pm), Huddersfield v Tottenham Hotspur (3.30pm), Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Stoke City v Southampton, West Bromwich Albion v Watford, West Ham United v Swansea City Sunday Arsenal v Brighton (3pm), Everton v Burnley (5.15pm), Newcastle United v Liverpool (6.30pm)

Iran's dirty tricks to dodge sanctions There’s increased scrutiny on the tricks being used to keep commodities flowing to and from blacklisted countries. Here’s a description of how some work. 1 Going Dark A common method to transport Iranian oil with stealth is to turn off the Automatic Identification System, an electronic device that pinpoints a ship’s location. Known as going dark, a vessel flicks the switch before berthing and typically reappears days later, masking the location of its load or discharge port. 2. Ship-to-Ship Transfers A first vessel will take its clandestine cargo away from the country in question before transferring it to a waiting ship, all of this happening out of sight. The vessels will then sail in different directions. For about a third of Iranian exports, more than one tanker typically handles a load before it’s delivered to its final destination, analysts say. 3. Fake Destinations Signaling the wrong destination to load or unload is another technique. Ships that intend to take cargo from Iran may indicate their loading ports in sanction-free places like Iraq. Ships can keep changing their destinations and end up not berthing at any of them. 4. Rebranded Barrels Iranian barrels can also be rebranded as oil from a nation free from sanctions such as Iraq. The countries share fields along their border and the crude has similar characteristics. Oil from these deposits can be trucked out to another port and documents forged to hide Iran as the origin. * Bloomberg

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.