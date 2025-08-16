UAE skywatchers prepare for rare total lunar eclipse, supermoons and meteor showers

The remaining months of the year will bring a series of dazzling celestial events to the UAE, from a total lunar eclipse to three supermoons in a row.
The first half of the year was quiet for skywatchers, with only a handful of minor events to light up the sky.
Even the much-anticipated Perseids meteor shower this week was dimmed because of a bright full Moon.
“The next half of 2025 is going to be spectacular for stargazers … It’s going to be a fantastic few months under the stars,” Khadijah Ahmed, operations manager at the Dubai Astronomy Group, told The National.
Rare total lunar eclipse
Next month, the Moon will pass completely into Earth’s shadow, on the night of September 7, creating a rare total lunar eclipse.
Often called a Blood Moon because of its coppery-red hue, it will be visible across the UAE and will be the longest event of its kind since 2022. The total eclipse will occur at 9.30pm GST and last for about 20 minutes.
Ms Ahmed said it will be one of the most striking lunar events in recent years and can be enjoyed without any special equipment.
“This is one of the rare astronomical events happening in the UAE in 2025,” she said. “We will host an event for the eclipse and encourage everyone to witness it. You don’t need any special equipment – just go outside and look up.”
The eclipse will also be visible in other parts of Asia, Australia, Africa and Europe.
Supermoon season
Supermoon season will follow soon after, with three back-to-back appearances in October, November and December.
These take place when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear brighter and slightly larger than usual.
The first will rise on October 7, known as the Hunter’s Moon, followed by the Beaver Moon on November 5 and the Cold Moon on December 4.
All three will be visible across the UAE, with moonrise just after sunset providing opportunities for photography and outdoor viewing.
Meteor showers
The Orionids meteor shower will light up the skies on October 21 and 22, followed by the Leonids on November 17 and 18.
Geminids will be the final meteor shower of the year, peaking on December 13 and 14. It is among the best to observe, with 120 visible meteors each hour when the event is at its most intense.
“These meteor showers are visible without any equipment and are best viewed away from city lights,” said Ms Ahmed.
The Dubai Astronomy Group usually holds viewing events for a fee for most of the meteor showers, with telescopes available.
Additionally, the positions of Saturn on September 21 and Jupiter on December 7 will offer ideal opportunities to view these planets at their brightest and closest to Earth.