UAE skywatchers prepare for rare total lunar eclipse, supermoons and meteor showers

The remaining months of the year will bring a series of dazzling celestial events to the UAE, from a total lunar eclipse to three supermoons in a row.

The first half of the year was quiet for skywatchers, with only a handful of minor events to light up the sky.

Even the much-anticipated Perseids meteor shower this week was dimmed because of a bright full Moon.

“The next half of 2025 is going to be spectacular for stargazers … It’s going to be a fantastic few months under the stars,” Khadijah Ahmed, operations manager at the Dubai Astronomy Group, told The National.

Rare total lunar eclipse

Next month, the Moon will pass completely into Earth’s shadow, on the night of September 7, creating a rare total lunar eclipse.

Often called a Blood Moon because of its coppery-red hue, it will be visible across the UAE and will be the longest event of its kind since 2022. The total eclipse will occur at 9.30pm GST and last for about 20 minutes.

Ms Ahmed said it will be one of the most striking lunar events in recent years and can be enjoyed without any special equipment.

A composite image shows the lunar eclipse during all of its phases in November 2022. Photo: Andrew McCarthy

“This is one of the rare astronomical events happening in the UAE in 2025,” she said. “We will host an event for the eclipse and encourage everyone to witness it. You don’t need any special equipment – just go outside and look up.”

The eclipse will also be visible in other parts of Asia, Australia, Africa and Europe.

Supermoon season

Supermoon season will follow soon after, with three back-to-back appearances in October, November and December.

These take place when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear brighter and slightly larger than usual.

The first will rise on October 7, known as the Hunter’s Moon, followed by the Beaver Moon on November 5 and the Cold Moon on December 4.

All three will be visible across the UAE, with moonrise just after sunset providing opportunities for photography and outdoor viewing.

Meteor showers

The Orionids meteor shower will light up the skies on October 21 and 22, followed by the Leonids on November 17 and 18.

Geminids will be the final meteor shower of the year, peaking on December 13 and 14. It is among the best to observe, with 120 visible meteors each hour when the event is at its most intense.

“These meteor showers are visible without any equipment and are best viewed away from city lights,” said Ms Ahmed.

People watch the Perseids meteor shower from the top of Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah. All photos: EPA The Perseids are one of the most anticipated meteor showers of the year A member of the Dubai Astronomy Group uses a laser to point out where to spot the meteors The Perseids takes place when Earth passes through the densest part of the debris trail left by Comet Swift-Tuttle The showers may be fainter than usual this year because of a full moon that could reduce visibility Viewing the Perseids comes down to 'timing and luck', says Mohamed Usama Ismail, lead of optical astronomy and tours at Al Sadeem Astronomy in Abu Dhabi

The Dubai Astronomy Group usually holds viewing events for a fee for most of the meteor showers, with telescopes available.

Additionally, the positions of Saturn on September 21 and Jupiter on December 7 will offer ideal opportunities to view these planets at their brightest and closest to Earth.

