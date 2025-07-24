Rare total solar eclipse to plunge Middle East into darkness in 2027

A rare and dramatic moment of darkness will take place in the afternoon over parts of the Middle East on August 2, 2027, as a total solar eclipse sweeps across three continents.

Parts of Saudi Arabia and Yemen will plunge into night-like conditions for six minutes, an experience that will not happen again for another 100 years. The total eclipse, one of the longest of the century, will also pass over southern Europe and North Africa, with millions of people to witness the celestial wonder.

“This alignment will bring more than six minutes of total darkness in some areas, particularly in Luxor, Egypt, where totality will last up to six minutes and 23 seconds, making it the longest eclipse visible from land this century,” said Khadijah Ahmed, operations manager at the Dubai Astronomy Group.

The event in Luxor will make it the longest land-based total eclipse since 1991 and until the year 2114, according to Nasa.

Cities like Jeddah will also be under the path of totality, and will witness the Moon fully block the Sun in midafternoon, turning skies dark, revealing the solar corona, or the outermost part of the Sun’s atmosphere.

“In the UAE, along with countries like Oman, Jordan, Iraq and parts of India, a partial eclipse will be visible,” said Ms Ahmed. “In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the Moon will cover around 55 per cent of the Sun, creating a mesmerising crescent-shaped Sun at the peak of the eclipse.”

A rare event for the region

Solar eclipses take place when there is perfect alignment between the Earth, Moon and Sun, a coincidence does not repeat in the same spot for hundreds of years.

Its path of totality also stretches across some of the most densely populated areas in the world, including southern Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya.

The totality will take place in the midafternoon for many regions, which means there will be chances of clear skies and good visibility. The last time a total solar eclipse was visible in parts of the Middle East was in 1999.

Safety first

It is unsafe to look at the Sun during an eclipse. Special glasses are recommended for those observing the event. Ms Ahmed said that even a brief glance can cause permanent eye damage.

“Always use ISO 12312-2 certified solar viewing glasses … regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe,” she said.

“If using binoculars, cameras or telescopes, ensure they are fitted with solar filters over the front lens. Using optical equipment without proper filters can concentrate sunlight and cause instant eye damage.”

A moment for science

A solar eclipse also gives researchers an opportunity to study the Sun in more detail. When the Moon fully blocks the Sun, it reveals the faint outer atmosphere known as the corona, which is difficult to observe because of the Sun’s intense glare.

Researchers use this brief window to study solar activity, including magnetic fields, solar wind and coronal mass ejections, which can disrupt satellites and communication systems on Earth.

Last month, the European Space Agency’s Proba-3 mission helped create an artificial solar eclipse, when two satellites flew in perfect formation to mimic the effect of the Moon blocking the Sun. This allowed scientists to observe the Sun’s corona for several hours instead of just a few minutes.

When is the next solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse will not appear in the region until 2081. A partial solar eclipse will take place in the UAE on June 1, 2030. A total lunar eclipse, when the Moon moves into Earth’s shadow, will be visible in the UAE on September 7, 2025.

The eclipse will begin at 7.28pm UAE time, with totality to start at 9.30pm before it reaches its peak at 10.11pm.

