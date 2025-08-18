Russia to send 75 mice into space aboard 'miniature hotel' for cosmic ray research

Russia is preparing to launch 75 mice and 1,000 fruit flies into space as part of a month-long mission that will show how cosmic radiation affects living organisms.

The research by Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, and the Institute of Biomedical Problems could prove helpful as agencies set their sights on resuming manned missions to the Moon, and eventually to Mars.

The mice and flies, as well as plant seeds, algae, microorganisms and cell cultures, will be loaded on to the Bion-M No 2 biosatellite, scheduled to be launched on August 20 from Kazakhstan. It will travel around the Earth for 30 days.

The spacecraft will orbit in a region where cosmic radiation is much higher than what astronauts experience aboard the International Space Station, Roscosmos said on Telegram.

“Mice and flies will soon be sent into space,” the post said. “They will help scientists understand how space phenomena affect living organisms in the range where the level of cosmic radiation is approximately 30 per cent higher than in near-Earth orbit. This is important for preparing people for long-distance space flights.”

Roscosmos researchers have created a 'miniature hotel' for the mice used in the research mission. Photo: Roscosmos / Telegram

The study will compare three groups of mice – one living in normal conditions on Earth, a second kept in identical flight hardware in a laboratory on Earth and the third sent into space.

Cameras, sensors and implanted chips will monitor the rodents and allow researchers to track changes to their hormones, immunity and metabolism.

‘Mini-hotel’ for mice

The mice will be placed in a unit described by Roscosmos as a “miniature hotel". It has its own lighting, ventilation, feeding and waste disposal systems.

The mission carries five modules, four stocked with paste-like food that also boosts hydration and one unit where “premium passengers” will dine on dry food and water in gel form.

The use of cell cultures could also help to deepen our understanding of how radiation alters biological processes at every scale.

Scientists have known for decades that radiation is one of the biggest barriers to long-term human space travel. Earth is shielded by radiation by its atmosphere and magnetic field, but deep space exposes astronauts to cosmic rays and bursts of solar radiation.

Bigger picture

Dr Dimitra Atri, principal investigator at NYU Abu Dhabi’s space exploration laboratory, told The National that the risks of travelling through deep space are often underestimated.

“Space radiation is relentless and deeply underestimated," he said. "Researching how radiation impacts life is crucial for protecting astronauts during extended missions to the Moon and beyond, as it helps develop effective shielding, medical countermeasures and mission protocols to reduce long-term health risks."

The Bion-M No 2 mission will launch aboard a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on August 20. Reuters

“Without aggressive research, our dreams of living and working beyond low Earth orbit will remain fantasies. If we don’t tackle this head on, future astronauts could pay a steep price with health.”

The Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s tackled the issue by limiting how long astronauts could remain on the surface of the Moon. But with Nasa's Artemis programme, the US space agency and its partners are preparing for missions that could last weeks and months, exposing astronauts to higher doses of radiation. Mars missions, which could last two to three years, would be even more challenging.

China and Russia are also developing a lunar research station, with China aiming to send an astronaut to the Moon before 2030.

Dr Ashok Narayanamoorthi, a space medicine expert, told The National previously that secondary radiation was the main problem facing astronauts. “It bombards the space capsule or your habitat and enters as secondary harmful radiation. Protective clothing available so far is very bulky … it can’t be easily used for daily life," he added.

Revival of Soviet legacy

Russia has a long history of sending animals into space, dating back to the Soviet era when a dog named Laika became the first living creature to orbit Earth aboard Sputnik 2 in 1957.

Over the decades, dogs, monkeys and other small animals were launched on flights to test the limits of life beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

Bion-M No 1 launched in 2013, carrying mice, geckos and other organisms for a 30-day flight.

This latest mission reflects Russia’s hope to remain a key player in biological space research, even as international collaboration with Roscosmos has dropped since the outbreak of war with Ukraine.

