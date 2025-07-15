First Indian astronaut in space for 41 years returns to Earth after science mission on ISS

India’s first astronaut in more than four decades returned to Earth on Tuesday, after spending 18 days aboard the International Space Station carrying out science experiments.

Shubhanshu Shukla, a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, was launched to the orbiting laboratory on June 27 as part of the private Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) by Axiom Space.

The crew, including veteran Nasa astronaut Peggy Whitson and European astronauts Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu, undocked from the station on Monday.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying them splashed down off the coast of California shortly after 1.30pm GST.

Landmark mission for India

Mr Shukla is the first Indian astronaut to fly to space since Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 mission aboard a Soviet Soyuz spacecraft.

While India’s Isro space agency continues to work on its astronaut programme, the Gaganyaan mission, Mr Shukla’s flight on a commercial mission allowed the country to fast-track its human space flight experience.

Anna Hazlett, founder of AzurX, a UAE-based space consultancy and investment firm, told The National in an earlier interview that such missions reflect the growing importance of public-private partnerships in space flight.

“Private space companies like Axiom Space are transforming human space flight, allowing nations without ISS partnerships to send astronauts to orbit,” she said.

“This model democratises space access, accelerates national space ambitions and fosters global collaboration. It helps create a more diverse space economy, which is what the new space sector is all about.”

Mr Shukla is one of four Indian astronauts selected by Isro for the Gaganyaan programme.

Science work in space

He carried out experiments during this mission, including research focused on microalgae. He deployed sample bags containing different strains of the tiny organisms and recorded their development in a zero-gravity environment.

Microalgae are seen as promising for future deep space missions, as they can provide oxygen and nutrient-rich food in closed environments.

Another experiment involved studying how plant genes behave in microgravity. This research could help astronauts to grow more resilient crops on the Moon, Mars or in space stations.

The team also worked on space medicine research, including cardiovascular monitoring and muscle performance.

The crew carried out a total of 30 experiments throughout the mission.

Mr Shukla spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the space station, telling him about the challenges of adapting to space, including how basic tasks can be difficult.

“Sleeping is a big challenge … I had to tie my feet down to stay in place,” he said.

He also described how Earth appears from orbit, saying: “From space, one cannot see borders. India appears truly grand, very big, much bigger than on a map.”

Mr Shukla also made video calls to schoolchildren in India, sharing his journey and encouraging them to pursue careers in science and engineering.

Safe return

The SpaceX Dragon capsule used parachutes to slow its descent before landing in the Pacific Ocean. Live coverage of the splashdown was shown on Axiom Space’s website and SpaceX’s official stream.

The astronauts have undergone standard medical checks before their expected return to their respective countries. Mr Shukla is expected to receive a hero’s welcome in India.

What’s next for India?

India's Gaganyaan mission aims to send astronauts to low-Earth orbit aboard a domestically-developed spacecraft.

The first crewed flight is scheduled for this decade, but the programme has faced several delays.

The country is increasing its investment in space, with successful recent missions such as Chandrayaan-3, the lunar lander that touched down on the Moon in 2023, and Aditya-L1, a solar observatory that launched the same year.

Mr Shukla’s mission aboard Ax-4 aimed to complement these efforts, enabling India to gain experience while preparing to establish its own long-term human space flight capability.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPurpl%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarl%20Naim%2C%20Wissam%20Ghorra%2C%20Jean-Marie%20Khoueir%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHub71%20in%20Abu%20Dhabi%20and%20Beirut%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%242%20million%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

Engine: 60kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed Electronic Precision Shift

Power: 204hp

Torque: 360Nm

​​​​​​​Range: 520km (claimed)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams