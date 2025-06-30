To boldly grow: India's history-making astronaut farms in space

India’s first astronaut to step aboard the International Space Station (ISS) is carrying out a farming experiment that could help feed astronauts on future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Shubhanshu Shukla, a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, will attempt to grow mung beans and fenugreek, two edible plants, in microgravity, as part of Axiom Space’s fourth private mission to the orbiting laboratory.

The experiments are being carried out in partnership with India’s space agency, ISRO, which is participating in the mission to help prepare for long-duration crewed flights in the future. It also marks progress for India’s plans for human space flight, as it hopes to set up its own space station later this decade.

“Space farming will be a game-changer for long-duration missions to the Moon and Mars because astronauts simply cannot pack months or years' worth of food in a rocket. The weight and cost would be prohibitive,” Dr Dimitra Atri, principal investigator at New York University Abu Dhabi’s Space Exploration Laboratory, told The National.

The research aboard Axiom-4, which launched on June 25 from Florida and docked with the ISS a day later, focuses on understanding how these plants germinate and grow in a zero-gravity environment.

According to Axiom, fenugreek and mung beans were selected for their rapid growth, high nutritional value and ability to adapt to confined conditions. The mung bean seeds were pre-soaked to allow for faster germination, a technique often used in terrestrial agriculture.

“Growing fresh vegetables in space solves this logistical challenge while simultaneously producing oxygen and purifying the air, effectively transforming plants into a comprehensive life support system,” said Dr Atri. “Additionally, tending to something green and living helps maintain astronauts' psychological well-being during extended stays on the lunar surface or the long, isolated journey to Mars.”

Mr Shukla has also been working on a space microalgae experiment, growing sample bags and capturing images of the algae strains. These microscopic organisms could serve as a sustainable, nutrient-rich food source for future deep space missions, according to Axiom Space.

Space farming milestones

Researchers have been increasingly focusing on farming efforts in space in the past decade, so astronauts can one day produce their own food.

In 2015, Nasa astronauts successfully grew red romaine lettuce on the ISS, which was the first time food had been grown, harvested and eaten in space. The lettuce was cultivated using the Veggie Growth Chamber, a portable greenhouse equipped with LED lighting and water pillows.

Astronauts harvested radishes aboard the ISS in 2021 in an experiment led by Nasa’s Plant Habitat-02 project. The goal was to study how edible root vegetables, like radishes, develop in space and whether they can be cultivated consistently.

Nasa grows red Russian kale and dragoon lettuce on the space station. Photo: Nasa

Experiments like these have helped scientists develop better growth chambers, study how plant genes behave or respond in space conditions and understand how different crops absorb nutrients without soil.

Apart from space farming, Mr Shukla is carrying out experiments on muscle loss in microgravity and the behaviour of tardigrades, which are tiny, resilient organisms known for surviving extreme environments. He is also taking part in cognitive performance studies that monitor how astronauts adapt mentally and physically during space flight.

A moment of pride for India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video call with Mr Shukla aboard the ISS on Saturday, during which he said the mission was a historic moment for the country. “Today, you are farthest from your motherland, but you are closest to the hearts of 140 crore (a billion) Indians,” Mr Modi told him.

Mr Shukla spoke about the challenges of adapting to space, including how basic tasks can be difficult. “Sleeping is a big challenge … I had to tie my feet down to stay in place,” he said.

He also described how Earth appears from orbit, saying: “From space, one cannot see borders … India appears truly grand, very big … much bigger than on a map.”

The astronaut brought a taste of India to orbit by offering his crewmates traditional dishes such as carrot halwa (carrot pudding), moong dal halwa (desert with lentils, ghee and milk) and mango juice. “My fellow astronauts enjoyed the food,” he said.

India’s growing space ambitions

India has been increasing investment in space exploration efforts, with plans to join the ranks of long-term human spacefaring nations. ISRO is preparing for its first crewed mission under the Gaganyaan programme, which aims to send Indian astronauts to low-Earth orbit aboard a domestically built spacecraft.

