Arab world’s first joint satellite project moves closer to launch

A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/science/new-pan-arab-satellite-813-named-after-the-arab-world-s-golden-era-1.840802" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/science/new-pan-arab-satellite-813-named-after-the-arab-world-s-golden-era-1.840802">satellite</a> jointly built by Arab nations is a step closer to launch, as engineers complete a technical review that clears the way for final environmental testing. The 260kg Earth observation satellite, called <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/09/10/813-satellite-first-pan-arab-space-project-to-launch-next-summer-aboard-chinese-rocket/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/09/10/813-satellite-first-pan-arab-space-project-to-launch-next-summer-aboard-chinese-rocket/">813</a>, is the Arab world’s first collaborative space mission and is expected to lift off from China aboard a ride-share carrier rocket in June. Its development is being led by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/23/ahmad-belhoul-al-falasi-reappointed-as-uae-space-agency-chief/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/23/ahmad-belhoul-al-falasi-reappointed-as-uae-space-agency-chief/">UAE Space Agency</a> at the National Space Science and Technology Centre (NSSTC) in Al Ain, in collaboration with engineers and researchers from 11 Arab countries. “Enabling local and Arab talents to lead qualitative global projects is the result of a long-term vision that invests in youth, science and regional integration,” Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, director-general of the UAE Space Agency, said in a statement. “The UAE will continue to support every Arab project that reflects our common ambitions and strengthens our position in the future knowledge-based economy.” The project was announced in 2019 with hopes of bringing Arab nations together and increasing their space sectors' capabilities. The satellite is named after the year 813AD, which marked the start of scientific achievements for the House of Wisdom in Baghdad, ushering the Arab world into a period of significant intellectual advancement, referred to as the <a href="https://thenational.shorthandstories.com/the-arab-revival-of-the-islamic-golden-era/" target="_blank" rel="">Islamic Golden Era</a>. Engineers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Sudan, Kuwait, Oman, and Lebanon have taken part in the satellite’s development. The recent system integration review helped to<b> </b>confirm that the satellite’s design, structure and subsystems were all ready to move into the final testing phase before launch. The next tests will expose the spacecraft to extreme vibration and temperature conditions similar to those at launch. Amar Vora, head of space for Serco Middle East, told <i>The National</i> that the project was a “powerful signal from the Arab world”. “Much like Europe's model under the European Space Agency, where long-standing co-operation has transformed Europe into a space leader, this satellite shows that Arab nations can also leverage collective strength to advance strategic capabilities,” he said. “It brings together engineers, scientists, researchers and policymakers across the region in a way that builds not only hardware, but human capital, sovereign capability and institutional trust.” Satellite 813 will support environmental monitoring across the region by collecting highly detailed data across many wavelengths. Hyperspectral sensors – still a relatively new technology in the global space sector – allow for in-depth analysis of soil conditions, internal water quality, crop health, land cover changes and pollution levels. Data gathered from the satellite will be useful for countries such as Sudan, which has been experiencing prolonged droughts and water shortages that have severely damaged agriculture and livelihoods. “We’ve taken our time because hyperspectral technology is still new to us,” Eiman Al Shamsi, programme manager for Satellite 813, told <i>The National</i> in an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/09/10/813-satellite-first-pan-arab-space-project-to-launch-next-summer-aboard-chinese-rocket/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/09/10/813-satellite-first-pan-arab-space-project-to-launch-next-summer-aboard-chinese-rocket/">interview</a> in September. “Very few countries have built payloads with this capability. It took time to match our design requirements with the performance we needed.” It is not yet clear which Chinese carrier the satellite would fly on, but the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation operates several ride-share missions, using the Long March-6, Long March-8 and Long March-2D rockets.