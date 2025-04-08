Trump’s Nasa nominee Isaacman faces Senate as US pushes to return to Moon before China

Billionaire <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/12/05/billionaire-jared-isaacman-as-new-nasa-chief-to-boost-uae-us-space-relations/" target="_blank">Jared Isaacman</a> is set to take part in a nomination hearing by a US Senate committee on Wednesday that could see him become the new Nasa administrator. If confirmed, Mr Isaacman would be the first private <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/09/12/polaris-dawn-spacewalk-spacex/" target="_blank">astronaut</a> and technology billionaire to lead the US space agency, signalling a shift towards a more commercially integrated Nasa. His nomination by US President Donald Trump was welcomed by many in the space industry, with about 30 astronauts who signed and released a letter, urging the Senate Commerce Committee to hold the hearing as soon as possible. Senator Ted Cruz, a ranking member of the committee, posted on X on Tuesday that he had held a meeting with Mr Isaacman before the hearing. “During our meeting, Mr Isaacman committed to having American astronauts return to the lunar surface ASAP so we can develop the technologies needed to go on to Mars,” he said. “The Moon mission must happen in President Trump's term or else China will beat us there and build the first moonbase. Artemis and the Moon-to-Mars programme are critical for American leadership in space.” The remark echoes growing concerns among US legislators about China’s rapidly accelerating space programme, which aims to establish an international lunar research station by the 2030s. Nasa, through its Artemis missions, aims to land astronauts near the Moon’s south pole by 2027. Mr Isaacman is best known for founding Shift4 Payments and for funding and commanding SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission in 2021, the first orbital mission with an entirely private crew. He also carried out the first commercial spacewalk aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft last year. His appointment is also being welcomed by some space policy experts who see his commercial background as a strategic advantage in the new era of space exploration, where private companies are becoming more involved. “A brilliant and inspirational pick,” Michelle Hanlon, executive director of the Centre for Air and Space Law at the University of Mississippi, told <i>The National</i>. “Jared Isaacman is clearly passionate about space and not because it's cool but because he clearly understands that it offers tremendous opportunity for humanity.” She said that Mr Isaacman’s background aligns with US space policy, which is increasingly reliant on commercial services. “It is US government policy to support and rely more upon commercial space companies and services,” Ms Hanlon said. “I think Isaacman is well-suited to assure that Nasa use commercial services efficiently, effectively and diplomatically.” Ms Hanlon also pointed to Mr Isaacman’s efforts to increase public engagement and access to space, such as bringing a medical worker and educator aboard his Inspiration4 mission, and using the flight to raise $200 million for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “I think Isaacman uniquely offers both commercial expertise and passion,” she said. “He has demonstrated a real desire to increase access to space and bring as many people as possible to space with him. I think that he will be terrific in building public enthusiasm for space.” But his nomination is also likely to raise questions during the hearing about potential conflicts of interest, given his close financial and operational ties with companies like SpaceX, one of Nasa’s largest contractors. Wednesday’s hearing is expected to be one of the most closely watched in the agency’s history, as it could define the future trajectory of American space policy, including whether the US will maintain its edge in lunar exploration amid growing competition from China. The hearing will be streamed live by Nasa, set to begin at 6pm, GST.