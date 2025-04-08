Jared Isaacman was nominated by US President Donald Trump to become the next Nasa administrator. Photo: Polaris / John Kraus
Jared Isaacman was nominated by US President Donald Trump to become the next Nasa administrator. Photo: Polaris / John Kraus

Future

Space

Trump’s Nasa nominee Isaacman faces Senate as US pushes to return to Moon before China

Hearing is expected to be watched closely by space industry as new Nasa chief could define the future trajectory of American space policy

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir

April 08, 2025