Billionaire Jared Isaacman as new Nasa chief to 'boost UAE-US space relations'

Billionaire <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/08/27/polaris-dawn-who-are-the-adventurers-set-to-make-first-civilian-spacewalk/" target="_blank">Jared Isaacman</a>’s appointment as Nasa chief is expected to further strengthen UAE and US relations in the space sector, a UAE Space Agency official has said. Fatima Al Shamsi, acting director of policy and international relations at the agency, told <i>The National</i> that Mr Isaacman’s wealth of experience in the private space sector could benefit the agency’s projects, such as the Space Economic Zone, a dedicated free zone where private companies can set up operations. Mr Isaacman is the chief executive of payment processing company Shift4 and founder of the Polaris programme who led two private missions with SpaceX, including Polaris Dawn, in which he performed the first civilian spacewalk. He was nominated by US president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday as the next Nasa administrator, an offer that Mr Isaacman has accepted. “He comes from the private sector and one of our priority areas is the enablement of that sector through different initiatives, such as the Space Economic Zone,” Mr Al Shamsi said. “So, I think this is something that is very good for us.” The UAE and the US have enhanced ties in the space sector over the years, with significant milestones during Jim Bridenstrine’s tenure as Nasa's chief under the Trump administration. It was during this period that the UAE signed the Artemis Accords in 2020, a pivotal agreement that paved the way for the nation’s involvement in Nasa’s lunar Gateway project. Under that agreement, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre is developing an airlock module in exchange for sending an Emirati to the station on a future mission. The two countries have also collaborated on missions to the International Space Station, with MBRSC securing a six-month mission with Nasa for Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, who is also Minister of State for Youth Affairs, last year. With Mr Isaacman taking charge after Mr Trump’s inauguration, it could translate into more opportunities for UAE companies and government bodies like the MBRSC to work alongside Nasa in joint missions or commercial ventures. “Whatever changes that happen in the political scene, we consider the US as a strategic partner to the UAE,” said Ms Al Shamsi. “We have multiple projects with them and that’s whether in terms of the UAE space agency or with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. “But, yes, it (Mr Isaacman’s appointment) will have a positive impact to the relationship.” Anna Hazlett, founder of space advisory firm AzurX, told <i>The National </i>that the soon-to-be Nasa chief is a “seasoned entrepreneur” who would emphasise the vital connection between the public and private sector – a vision that aligns closely with the UAE's ambitions in space. “With initiatives like the UAE Space Agency's emphasis on public-private partnerships and the growing ecosystem of start-ups and investors in the region, the UAE is well-positioned to benefit from a Nasa leader with deep expertise in private enterprise.” “His expected focus on commercialisation could pave the way for stronger collaborations between the UAE and the US, accelerating technology transfer, investment and joint missions.” Mr Isaacman is a close ally of Elon Musk, having bought an entire passenger flight from SpaceX as part of the Inspiration4 mission, which orbited Earth for three days in 2021. He is working with SpaceX on the remaining missions of his Polaris Programme, which includes a ride on the first orbital flight by Starship, a mega-powerful deep-space rocket. However, it is not yet clear if Mr Isaacman would still be participating in future Polaris missions because of his upcoming role as Nasa chief. Mr Trump's nomination of Mr Isaacman signals a continued focus on the commercial space sector in the US. “It's important to note that it is US government policy to support and rely more upon commercial space companies and services,” Michelle Hanlon, executive director of the Centre for Air and Space Law at the University of Mississippi in the US, told <i>The National</i>. “I think Isaacman is well-suited to assure that Nasa uses commercial services efficiently, effectively and diplomatically. “I also think that Isaacman demonstrates a real desire to increase access to space and bring as many people as possible to space with him. I think that he will be terrific in building public enthusiasm for space.” Ms Al Shamsi was speaking to <i>The National </i>at<i> </i>a media briefing on Thursday, being held to highlight the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, taking place on December 10 and 11. The event is set to gather space leaders and experts to discuss the latest trends and policies in the sector, as well as participate in workshops.