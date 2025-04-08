Pink micromoon to light up UAE skies on Sunday ahead of Lyrid meteor shower peak

A soft glow will rise over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/03/15/etihad-sat-launch-mbrsc/" target="_blank">UAE</a> skies on Sunday as the Pink <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/04/03/japans-ispace-to-attempt-second-moon-landing-after-2022-crash/" target="_blank">Moon</a> makes its annual appearance, which is the first full Moon of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. Rising at about 7.08pm, local time, the Moon does not really appear pink, with the name originating from seasonal pink wildflowers that bloom around this time. “This particular full Moon is also a micromoon, occurring when the Moon is near apogee (its farthest point from Earth), making it appear slightly smaller and dimmer than a typical full moon,” Khadijah Ahmed, operations manager at the Dubai Astronomy Group, told <i>The National</i>. The astronomy group is hosting a community event at Al Qudra Desert to mark the occasion, which will include telescope observation, an astrophotography session and a lecture exploring the myths and science behind the Pink Moon. Tickets, which range from Dh100 to Dh150, are available on their website. Later this month, the Lyrid meteor shower will reach its peak in the early hours of April 23, offering a chance to witness bright streaks of light dash across the sky. The Lyrids, which originate from debris left behind by Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher, are one of the oldest known meteor showers, with records of observations dating back more than 2,600 years. While not the most intense of meteor showers, they are known for fast-moving meteors and the occasional bright fireball. Ms Ahmed said the Lyrids will offer modest display of about 10 to 20 meteors per hour. “While it's not the most intense shower of the year, this time we're in luck – the Moon will be only 39 per cent illuminated and rises around 2.03am, meaning its light won’t significantly interfere with visibility during the peak hours before dawn. “Stargazers may catch some bright meteors or even a fireball or two because of clear skies and minimal light pollution.” The next meteor shower will not be visible in the UAE until August, when the Perseids will light up the night skies. About 100 to 150 meteors are expected to streak across the skies.