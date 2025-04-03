A rendering of the Hakuto-R Mission 2 landing vehicle orbiting the Moon. Photo: ispace
Japan's ispace to attempt second Moon landing after 2022 crash

Company could soon begin lunar "taxi services" for clients looking to send technology to the surface

Sarwat Nasir
April 03, 2025