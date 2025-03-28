The SonoChem System designed by Naicker Scientific has won the UK Space Agency’s Aqualunar Challenge. Photo: Max Alexander / UK Government
The SonoChem System designed by Naicker Scientific has won the UK Space Agency’s Aqualunar Challenge. Photo: Max Alexander / UK Government

Future

Space

Aqualunar Challenge: Lunar microwave purifies ice to create drinking water for astronauts

Finding a reliable source of drinking water would be key to making the Moon habitable

Paul Carey
Paul Carey

March 28, 2025