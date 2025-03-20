The moon dust has been developing using anorthosite-rich rocks found in the UAE. Photo: Dr Dimitra Atri
Abu Dhabi scientists develop 'moon dust' made out of UAE rocks to boost lunar ambitions

Artificial lunar soil sourced from ancient rocks in the Emirates will help prepare astronauts to set foot on the Moon

March 20, 2025