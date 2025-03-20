Abu Dhabi scientists develop 'moon dust' made out of UAE rocks to boost lunar ambitions

A team of Abu Dhabi scientists has developed its own artificial moon dust, derived from the UAE's rich natural resources, to help lay the groundwork for the nation's ambitious quest to land <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/02/12/uae-aims-to-land-emirati-astronaut-on-the-moon-in-the-next-10-years/" target="_blank">Emirati astronauts</a> on the lunar surface. Researchers at the New York University Abu Dhabi Space Exploration Laboratory said the novel substance – called Emirates Lunar Simulant – will allow scientists to test space instruments and equipment to ensure their readiness for the country's future missions to the Moon. The researchers, led by Dr Dimitra Atri, an astrophysicist at NYUAD, created the soil simulant from anorthosite-rich rocks found in the UAE. These rocks closely resemble the mineral and chemical composition of Moon samples, making them ideal for testing. The work will boost the UAE's growing space exploration aspirations. Last month, Salem Al Marri, director general of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/02/04/uae-joins-forces-with-european-space-company-to-develop-airlock-for-nasa-lunar-station/" target="_blank">Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre</a>, set out the UAE's goal to put an Emirati astronaut on the Moon within 10 years. “By leveraging local geological resources to advance planetary science, this project strengthens the UAE’s role in space exploration and contributes to global efforts to prepare for future lunar missions,” said Dr Atri, principal investigator at the Space Exploration Laboratory. He is part of the scientific team behind several UAE-led missions, including the Hope probe that is orbiting Mars, the Moon exploration programme and the space flight to an asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. “The Emirates Lunar Simulant will be instrumental in testing rover performance, training astronauts and validating lunar equipment, helping optimise missions and reduce risk for future lunar exploration.” As transporting large amounts of Moon soil to Earth is impractical, such soil simulants are essential for preparing for lunar exploration. The Abu Dhabi team, which featured researcher Vigneshwaran Krishnamoorthi and undergraduate students from NYUAD, is using the simulant to assess instruments for key mission operations, including landings, surface exploration, construction and resource extraction. The anorthosite-rich rocks were sourced from the Semail Ophiolite Complex, an ancient geological formation in the UAE that contains a well-preserved section of Earth's lithosphere, or outer crust. The researchers also explored the substance's potential for use in lunar agriculture and the growing of food on the Moon, to support long-term efforts to build a human presence in space. Bright minds at NYUAD are playing a leading role in the UAE's booming space sector. <i>The National</i> revealed this month how the university had established a new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/03/06/nyu-abu-dhabis-new-planetary-chamber-brings-harsh-realities-of-space-to-earth/" target="_blank">planetary simulation chamber</a> that could transform how scientists in the Emirates conduct space research, allowing them to recreate extreme planetary environments. Researchers will be able to replicate the surface conditions of the Moon, Mars, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/05/29/mbr-explorer-uae-unveils-details-of-its-mission-to-the-main-asteroid-belt/" target="_blank">asteroids</a> and the Martian atmosphere by adjusting the gas composition, pressure and temperature inside the controlled chamber. The chamber also has an optical system capable of recreating solar conditions across different regions of the solar system. Researchers will be able to expose samples to intense ultraviolet radiation, mimicking the effects of prolonged space exposure. The Emirates has made major strides in the global space race in recent years. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/uae-in-space/2023/04/02/hazza-al-mansouri-joins-uaes-space-mission-from-earth/" target="_blank">Hazza Al Mansouri</a> made history in September 2019 by becoming the first Emirati to venture into space, while Sultan Al Neyadi broke new ground in March 2023 when chosen to be the first Arab astronaut to carry out a long-duration journey through space. The UAE signed up with Nasa to contribute a key component of the US-led Gateway, a Moon-orbiting station, in exchange for sending an Emirati to the station. That agreement, however, only guarantees the country access to the station and a separate deal would have to be made for landing an Emirati on the lunar surface. SpaceX and Blue Origin are developing landing vehicles to transport humans to the surface from the Gateway station.