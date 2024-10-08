Draconids meteor shower to grace UAE skies as stargazers gear up for October extravaganza

The dazzling <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/10/10/todays-best-photos-from-a-meteor-shower-to-high-altitude-cricket-2/" target="_blank">Draconids</a> meteor shower is set to light up skies around the world on Tuesday night, with stargazers in the UAE hoping to catch a glimpse of the celestial spectacle. It is the latest in a stellar schedule of out-of-this-world events to train telescopes on during October, following the rise of a new Moon on October 6, marking the beginning of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/18/lunar-eclipse-harvest-moon-full-moon-september/" target="_blank">lunar cycle</a>. “It’s a perfect time for stargazers to observe faint celestial objects as the sky is darker without the Moon’s light interference,” said Khadijah Ahmad, operations manager for the Dubai Astronomy Group. “During this time, you can spot distant stars, planets and nebulae that would otherwise be overshadowed by the Moon’s brightness. This makes the period around the new Moon an ideal opportunity for amateur astronomers and sky enthusiasts to explore the depths of the cosmos.” This annual shower, named after the Draco constellation, typically produces about 10 meteors per hour visible under ideal sky conditions. it is due to be visible on Tuesday evening. “The Draconids meteor shower is visible in dark, clear skies but it's a pretty faint meteor shower,” said Ms Ahmad. Those with patience and access to a dark location away from city lights, however, may still catch glimpses of slow-moving meteors. One of the most anticipated astronomical events of the month is the Hunter’s Supermoon, taking place on October 17. A supermoon happens when the full Moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its orbit. This makes the Moon appear larger and brighter than usual, a phenomenon that will be visible to the naked eye across the UAE. “This will be visible from anywhere. We will host an event in the University of Dubai to observe it and photograph it with telescopes,” said Ms Ahmad. It is called Hunter's Moon, and is also known as Blood Moon because Native Americans used to name full moons to track the passing of seasons and significant natural events. The <i>Maine Farmers' Almanac</i> began publishing these names in the 1930s and they are now widely used. The spectacle will be visible for three days, appearing full until October 19. The Comet C/2023 is set to grace UAE skies until late October. Discovered only last year, it will make its closest approach to Earth this coming month, creating a rare opportunity to observe its glowing tail through binoculars or telescope. The Al Sadeem Astronomy in Abu Dhabi told <i>The National</i> that the comet was discovered at the same time by the Tsuchinshan Observatory in China and the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (Atlas) in South Africa in early January 2023, giving it the name C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-Atlas). It will make its closest approach to Earth on October 13, at a distance of about 70.3 million km. "It will become visible to the naked eye from October 12 to 19, with a possible peak brightness around magnitude 3," a spokesman for Al Sadeem Astronomy said. "Like many comets, its brightness prediction could change as it approaches perihelion due to factors like outgassing or disintegration – the possibility of disintegration is higher. Both amateur and professional astronomers can observe and track the comet through its perihelion passage, making it a significant astronomical event in October." Comets are unpredictable but their appearance is always a significant astronomic event. As Comet C/2023 travels through the inner solar system, its icy core heats up, releasing gas and dust that forms the characteristic bright tail. The Dubai Astronomy Group has planned an event for October 19 to observe this celestial visitor, with more details to be revealed soon. The Orionids meteor shower is another key event to look forward to, peaking around October 21 and 22. This annual meteor shower is one of the more dependable displays of the year, with about 20 meteors visible per hour under favourable sky conditions. "The Orionids meteor shower is special because it originates from the debris of Halley's Comet, giving us a chance to see remnants from one of the most famous comets every year," said Ms Ahmad. "Known for its high speed, Orionid meteors travel at around 66km per second, creating bright, fast streaks and sometimes leaving long-lasting trails in the sky. It's visible worldwide and best observed after midnight until dawn."