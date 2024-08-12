Perseids meteor shower: Where can you see celestial 'fireballs' in UAE this week?

A Perseid meteor above a sandstone outcrop at Redstone in the Pinto Valley wilderness area in Nevada, US.
A view of the Perseid meteor shower over the Church of St Paraskevi of Iconium in the village of Russkoye Khodyashevo in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan in 2021.
A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above the Negev desert near the city of Mitzpe Ramon in Israel.
The Perseids are a prolific meteor shower associated with the Swift–Tuttle comet. The meteors are called the Perseids because the point from which they appear to originate lies in the constellation Perseus.
In many places the Perseids are easily visible to the naked eye.
Most of the meteors are small and burn up when they hit the Earth's atmosphere.
Perseid meteors in the sky over Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, in the Qinghai Province of China.
A Perseid meteor over the Sariyer district of Istanbul, Turkey.
A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky over Izmir, Turkey.
