Futurists warn humanity isn't ready to talk to animals

Humanity may be closer today than before when it comes to technology enabling communication with animals. However, futurists say the world remains unprepared for the ethical, economic and legal implications that come with unlocking this ability.

Future forecasting strategists warn of a series of fast-accelerating risks, including climate change, mounting pressure on global healthcare systems from labour shortages and unforeseen consequences of artificial intelligence.

“One thing that's on nobody's radar or only on a few people's radar is the fact that we're moving closer to a time where we will be able to talk, to communicate with animals,” Florence Gaub, Director of the Research Division at the Nato Defence College, told The National on the sidelines of the Dubai Future Forum in Dubai.

The annual gathering at the Museum of the Future last week brought together government strategists, scientists, innovators and foresight experts to identify emerging signals and stress-test assumptions about the next decade.

Ms Gaub said advances in data collection and AI are rapidly moving the world closer to decoding animal communication.

“We will be able to understand what they're going through,” she said. “They will be able to talk about their feelings, how everything is for them.”

Last year, Earth Species Project, a non-profit dedicated to decoding animal communication, launched NatureLM, an AI language model that has the ability to identity the species of an animal speaking. It can also in addition determine the animal's approximate age and whether it is displaying distress or play.

Ms Gaub said a breakthrough in communication could reshape food systems, environmental ethics and human-animal relationships.

"Do we continue eating animals if we understand that they have feelings?"

Nato Defence College

“Do we continue eating animals if we understand that they have feelings?” she said. Scientists, she added, are already building the datasets needed to make these systems possible. “We are at level one; we need to create awareness.”

Ms Gaub also cautioned that long-term planning often neglects the human dimension.

“The human at the centre of the future to me is so often neglected,” she said.

She added that “being in nature, being with family, cooking, none of that exists in old futures,” because deeper questions about what defines human life today and in the future are frequently overlooked.

Such questions, she said, “should be at the centre because everything else derives from that.”

Speakers told The National that while innovation is accelerating, policymakers are still overlooking profound disruptions ahead, from ecological shifts and labour shortages to the ethical dilemmas created by artificial intelligence.

Taken together, the risks point to a future in which environmental, technological and social pressures converge more quickly than institutions can adapt.

Medical labour shortage

Healthcare was another area identified as critically underprepared.

“The world is not prepared for the shortage of doctors in the future,” said Sarah Sharif, founder of Experimental Civics.

She cited burnout, medical school debt and the growing complexity of AI-enabled medicine as key pressures on the global workforce.

Governments must rethink how they regulate innovation, she said. “It's about really thinking through how we do clinical trials, how we regulate those, how we actually think about finding the cures for these diseases with technology.”

Beyond healthcare, several speakers warned that environmental pressures pose an equally urgent challenge.

Climate change requires 'radical change'

“Climate change is an issue that's going to be affecting us in many more ways than, let's say people think,” said Georgios Tzoumas, co-founder of Aura under Prototypes for Humanity, a global initiative showcasing university-driven innovations addressing global challenges.

He said the accelerating impact on ecosystems and food chains requires a “radical change of thinking,” adding that “humanity needs to change the way that we think about the world in general.”

Despite the warnings, several speakers said this year’s forum was marked by cautious optimism.

Ms Gaub described the event’s key theme as “hope,” noting that discussions focused not only on risks but also on the actions still available to shape a more resilient future.

The Dubai Future Forum is considered the world’s largest gathering of futurists, drawing hundreds of experts to examine long-term risks and opportunities for governments and societies.

