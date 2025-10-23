Abu Dhabi aims to become centre for non-animal proteins with new partnership

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office has teamed up with sustainable protein experts to build an industrial-scale fermentation centre in the emirate.

Adio has signed a strategic partnership with two global protein companies, The Every Company and Vivici, as part of efforts to advance biotechnology and food security in the UAE.

They plan to set up a four-million-litre production site for alternative proteins, using microorganisms to create high-value food ingredients without relying on animal sources, the Abu Dhabi Media Office reported on Thursday.

The project falls under Abu Dhabi’s AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance Cluster, a government initiative that seeks to enhance food resilience through innovation and international partnerships.

The latest announcement comes amid rising global demand for sustainable food solutions.

The protein fermentation market, valued at about $3 billion in 2024, is forecast to grow more than 17-fold to $54 billion by 2032, according to industry estimates.

The UAE sees this sector as a key component of its push to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on imported food.

By hosting the first large-scale precision fermentation plant in the region, Abu Dhabi aims to position itself as a centre for future food technologies.

Other companies in the food technology field will also be allowed to use the centre.

The move will create “an entirely new industry for the region”, that will deliver “high-quality nutrition, attract investment and create skilled jobs”, said Fatima Al Dhaheri, the head of Agwa at the investment office.

The project will also contribute to shaping regional policy on alternative proteins.

The investment office and its partners plan to develop a regulatory framework for fermented protein products, ensuring compliance with food safety and Halal standards.

The partnership will also explore export opportunities through the UAE’s comprehensive economic partnership agreements, linking Abu Dhabi’s output to markets in Asia, Africa and Europe.

The UAE stands to benefit from “protein independence”, said Arturo Elizondo, chief executive of The Every Company.

Vivici’s chief executive Stephan Fiet added that Abu Dhabi’s “combination of capital, talent and infrastructure” makes it an ideal base for scaling biotechnology.

The initiative will also engage universities and research centres to train Emirati talent in biotechnology and food science, the investment office said.

