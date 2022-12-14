Argentina v Croatia player ratings: Messi 10, Alvarez 9; Modric 7, Lovren 4

Lionel Messi will have the chance to crown his glittering career with a World Cup winner’s medal after scoring in a magical display that helped Argentina comprehensively beat Croatia and reach Sunday’s final.

The 35-year-old is one of the greatest to ever grace the field and will get his shot at glory against France or Morocco back at Lusail Stadium in what looks set to be his last appearance on the world stage.

Messi scored from the spot before Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez ended a driven solo run with a cool finish, then benefited from a brilliant assist by the skipper in a 3-0 semi-final win against Croatia.

The Paris Saint-Germain star finished as World Cup runner-up in 2014 and his determination to finally get his hands on the trophy has been clear in Qatar, where thousands have flocked to cheer him in that quest.

