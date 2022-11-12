Argentina player salaries: Which World Cup 2022 star earns the most?

Argentina are among the favourites to lift the 2022 World Cup as coach Lionel Scaloni aims to build on their Copa America success.

Lionel Messi's team are unbeaten in 35 matches, and this could be the 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain superstar's last chance to lift the coveted trophy.

Scaloni is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to Qatar, with the squad including 21 players who played a part in lifting the 2021 Copa America, their first major trophy in 28 years.

Messi is playing in his fifth World Cup, and is joined by other veterans including striker Angel Di Maria (34), defender Nicolas Otamendi (34) and goalkeeper Franco Armani (36).

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, who will have the task of protecting Messi, said on Instagram his dream of playing a World Cup had come true.

“I can’t describe what one feels in being able to represent his country in a World Cup," he said. “But I can say that we will leave our souls for every Argentinian to be proud of how we hold our flag.”

Argentina open their campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22, with Mexico and Poland also in Group C.

