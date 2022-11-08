Brazil player salaries: Which World Cup 2022 star earns the most?

Brazil coach Tite has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal as he heads for the World Cup – meaning no place for Liverpool star Roberto Firmino.

Gabriel Jesus’s place was in question following a nine-game goalless run for Arsenal, but he made the cut, while Gunners colleague Gabriel Martinelli has been rewarded for his fine form.

Manchester United’s Antony and Tottenham’s Richarlison are among the forwards, with Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Rodrygo also part of the enviable options at Tite's disposal.

United midfielders Casemiro and Fred will be hoping to earn starting roles, with competition from Liverpool’s Fabinho, Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta.

Defensively could be where Brazil’s weaknesses lie, with 39-year-old former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves included alongside Chelsea’s 38-year-old Thiago Silva.

