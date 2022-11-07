Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Gabriel Jesus among nine forwards in Brazil World Cup squad

Brazil have included nine forwards in their 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar that starts this month.

READ MORE World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil look in great shape to land record sixth title

The five-time winners have included 12 players from the English Premier League in the squad ahead of their Group G matches against Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Manager Tito read out his selection at the Brazilian football confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, narrowing down his list from a group of 55 players.

BRAZIL SQUAD Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton



Defenders: Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Eder Militao , Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer.



Midfielders: Casemiro, Fred, Fabinho, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, Everton Ribeiro.



Forwards: Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Richarlison, Raphinha, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Pedro, Rodrygo

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, 30, will be spearheading Brazil's attack in a list that features a host of young talent including Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal and Manchester United's Antony.

Tottenham’s Richarlison, Rodrygo of Real Madrid and Barcelona's Raphinha are also part of the enviable options at Tite’s disposal for the tournament that kicks off on November 20. Striker Gabriel Jesus also makes the cut despite having gone eight games without a goal for Arsenal.

Dani Alves, the 39-year-old former Barcelona right-back, was included in the list – which features eight defenders and six midfielders – as well as Chelsea’s 38-year-old Thiago Silva.

Manchester United midfielders Casemiro and Fred will be hoping to earn starting roles, with competition from Liverpool’s Fabinho, Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United and West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta.

There was no place for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, with the 31-year-old having not featured for his country since the Copa America final in July 2021, or Arsenal defender Gabriel.

The squad will gather on November 14 at Juventus' training facilities in Turin, where Brazil will hold a five-day training camp before flying to Doha five days later.

Brazil open their World Cup campaign against Serbia on November 24. They then face Switzerland on November 28 before taking on Cameroon on December 2.

Bruno Guimarães and his family reacting to his World Cup call up ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R96dsJa54X — Brasil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) November 7, 2022