Kylian Mbappe trains with France ahead of facing England at World Cup - in pictures

Kylian Mbappe trained with his France teammates on Friday, 24 hours before their World Cup quarter-final clash with England.

Les Bleus face the Three Lions at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor as they continue their bid to retain the title they won in Russia four years ago.

In the last 16, France eased past Poland 3-1 with Mbappe grabbing two goals making him the tournament's current top scorer with five to his name in Qatar.

Mbappe missed training on Wednesday leading to rumours that the Paris Saint-Germain player could be an injury doubt for the England game, despite the French Football Federation insisting there was no issue with the 23-year-old.

But Mbappe was back on training pitch on the eve of the last-eight match and manager Didier Deschamps is confident England will be up against a fit and firing player on Saturday.

"I imagine England will take measures like our four previous opponents did but Kylian has the ability to make the difference," he said.

"Even in the last game, when he wasn't at his best like in the first two, he was still decisive, but if we can share around the danger that stops too many precautions being taken against Kylian.

"But Kylian will always be Kylian, with the ability to be decisive at any moment."

France goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris – who has spent nearly a decade in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur – was full of praise for Gareth Southgate's England.

"If you look at the English squad they have more players here who were in Russia than France do," said the 35-year-old, who is set to win his 143rd cap and overtake Lilian Thuram as his country's all-time record appearance maker.

"They were semi-finalists at the World Cup, runners-up at the Euro. There is a real progression and I believe this team is getting more mature. They are here to win."

