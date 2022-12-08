England begin preparation for Mbappe showdown in World Cup quarter-finals - in pictures

England will face the biggest test of their World Cup 2022 title hopes when they face holders France in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate's team are being billed as slight underdogs in the match at Al Bayt Stadium against France, who have been fuelled by the brilliance of Kylian Mbappe.

Read more Mbappe misses training as France prepare for England

Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe is the tournament's leading scorer with five goals and is in lethal form.

However, England forward Bukayo Saka, who scored against Senegal, said the Three Lions can challenge Les Bleus.

"We know the qualities they have but we also know our own qualities. We've had three clean sheets and at the same time we've scored the most goals [in the tournament]," Saka told reporters.

"There's a lot of tournament experience now. If you look at the results from the last few tournaments we've been in, we've got to a semi-final and a final. So when the big games come, we have a lot of players who know what they need to do. We are feeling good right now. Of course, we have to believe we can win the tournament."

England players put in the hard yards during training on Wednesday for what will be a stern test, although Declan Rice missed training through illness. The 23-year-old midfielder has started all four games for Southgate's side in Qatar but was absent from the session at Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

Striker Callum Wilson also sat out as he recovers from a minor muscle strain. There were 22 players involved in the session.

Ben White left last week due to a personal issue and Raheem Sterling headed back to England ahead of the last-16 win against Senegal after after intruders broke into his house and stole jewellery and watches.