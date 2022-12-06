How fans can still be part of Qatar's World Cup party without a ticket

Qatar is inviting football lovers without match tickets to join the World Cup party as the tournament gears up for a thrilling conclusion.

New entry rules brought into effect last Friday — in time for the start of the knockout stages of the competition the following day — allow fans to enter Qatar even if they do not plan to or are unable to attend a game.

Previously, those without tickets were not permitted to enter the country unless they were travelling with a Hayya card holder, who could invite up to three non-ticket holders for a 500 Qatari riyal ($140) fee.

What is a Hayya card and how do you apply?

The Hayya card acts as an entry visa to Qatar during the World Cup and is still required by those wishing to soak up the carnival atmosphere.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior confirmed last month fans would be able to enter the country without match tickets from last Friday if they have the card.

Supporters can apply at the Hayya website or through the Hayya to Qatar 2022 mobile app, for a Dh500 ($136) fee.

Expand Autoplay England's Jude Bellingham celebrates qualifying for the quarter finals. Reuters

Fans without tickets must apply through the 'Early December' Hayya option and must provide proof of an accommodation booking in Qatar, which can be made at qatar2022.qa/book.

Applicants need to provide a colour photo (taken in the past 12 months) and a passport valid until at least March 22 next year. A ticket application number is needed for those attending games, as well as emergency contact information.

Travellers using Match Day Shuttle flight services — with one of Qatar Airways, Saudia, flydubai, Air Arabia, Kuwait Airways or Oman Air — need to provide their travel details to receive the Hayya card.

Anyone staying for longer than 24 hours must provide proof of accommodation on the official Hayya platform before travelling to Qatar.

The digital Hayya card will be issued to fans after the final approval of the application via the Hayya to Qatar 2022 app on Android and Apple iOS

Fans can collect a physical copy of their digital Hayya card at one of two Hayya service centres, at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena and Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre. The Hayya card can only be printed once.

The closing date to apply for a Hayya card is December 18, the date of the final. The last date to enter Qatar with a Hayya card is December 23. Cardholders can stay in Qatar until January 23.

Non-ticketed fans can enter Qatar with a Hayya card after 2 December. #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/Gd4gzjqaFC — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022en) November 26, 2022

Fans can apply for a vehicle entry permit to allow them to cross the Saudi Arabian border into Doha for a non-refundable 5,000 Qatari riyal fee, which must be paid within 24 hours to complete the process.

There must be a minimum of three people travelling in the vehicle and a maximum of six, all of whom must have a Hayya card.

Permits are single entry only, and repeat visits can be completed only with a secondary application.

Hayya card benefits

The Hayya card allows for multiple entries to Qatar until December 23.

The card is also used for entry to the stadiums, with a valid match ticket, access to free public transport, smart journey planning via the Digital Hayya, and fan experiences and discounts.

Card-holders can also make use of a free SIM card with local provider Ooredoo that offers 2,022 local minutes, 2,022 local SMS and 2,022MB of data. It is available at any of the Ooredoo dispensing machines at airports, taxis, metro stations, hotels, fan zones, at Ooredoo shops or online at the Ooredoo eShop.

Cardholders will have access to emergency and urgent healthcare services while in Qatar.