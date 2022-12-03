South Korea v Portugal ratings: Hee-chan 8, Heung-min 7; Ronaldo 6, Dalot 7

South Korea scored an added time goal to beat already-qualified Portugal 2-1 at the World Cup in a comeback win that sent the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on goals scored.

With the clock ticking down, Son Heung-min ran free after a Portugal corner and slipped a pass to Hwang Hee-chan who fired past Diogo Costa to spark wild celebrations.

After an early opener by Ricardo Horta for Portugal, Kim Young-gwon gave the Koreans hope in the 27th minute when a corner struck Cristiano Ronaldo on the back and fell kindly for the defender to sweep the ball home.

Victory for South Korea moved them from fourth to second place in Group H ahead of Uruguay, who beat Ghana 2-0 in the group's other game but failed to score enough goals to finish above the Asian side.

Both teams finished with four points and both had a goal difference of zero, but the Asian team scored four goals compared to Uruguay’s two.

“We never gave up,” Son said. “Our players were trying to run an extra step more, sacrificing themselves, and that allowed us to achieve a good result.“

Goalscorer Hwang said: "I was convinced he would pass me the ball. It was an excellent pass and it made my job much easier. I would like to share these great feelings with the people back home."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.