Luis Suarez distraught as Uruguay miss World Cup last 16 spot despite win over Ghana

Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice as Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday but it was not enough as South Korea pipped them to the Group H runners-up spot with victory over Portugal in the World Cup on Friday.

Ghana, who famously missed an extra-time spot kick in a quarter-final against Uruguay in South Africa 12 years ago, spurned the chance to take the lead in the 21st minute when Andre Ayew's tame penalty was easily saved by Sergio Rochet.

Uruguay made them pay with their first goals of the tournament as De Arrascaeta headed the ball over the line from close-range after a shot from Luis Suarez in the 26th minute and doubled their lead with a superb volley after Suarez was again involved in the buildup six minutes later.

The win lifted Uruguay to third place on four points, the same as South Korea, who squeaked through with more goals scored in the tournament after netting a late winner in a 2-1 victory over Portugal.

Uruguay were in a position to go through until South Korea’s late goal n the other Group H game. That meant Uruguay needed to score one more goal in the dying minutes of the game to qualify.

They didn’t and Suarez was distraught on the sidelines and covered his face with his shirt having been substituted in what was likely his last World Cup appearance.