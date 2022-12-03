Pulisic returns to training as USA and Netherlands prepare for World Cup last 16 showdown

Christian Pulisic looks set to be passed fit for the USA's 2022 World Cup last 16 showdown with the Netherlands, according to manager Gregg Berhalter.

Chelsea winger Pulisic, one of the US's key players, suffered a pelvic contusion while scoring the winner against Iran on Tuesday, which sent his side through to the knockout stages.

The United States camp have been cautiously optimistic that Pulisic would be fit to face the Netherlands, and Berhalter said the signs are good.

“We’re going to see him on the training field today,” the manager said. “What I think is, it looks pretty good, so we’ll have to see him today on the pitch to get confirmation of that.”

Indeed, Pulisic did train with his teammates at the Al-Gharafa SC Stadium as the United States took part in a final session ahead of taking on the Netherlands.

Over at Qatar University, the Netherlands also hit the training pitch one last time before the match at Khalifa International Stadium, and manager Louis van Gaal is expecting a tough encounter.

"The USA has demonstrated that it has an excellent team, I would even say one of the best teams, a team that is fine-tuned (but) it's nothing we can't overcome," Van Gaal said.

"The USA that is a very energetic squad, they have physically strong players and that is tough for any opponent, and you can tell from their results, but we will do everything we can to win and to beat USA, that's it."

