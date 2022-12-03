Which teams have qualified for World Cup 2022 last 16 and when are the matches?

The 2022 Fifa World Cup group stage is now over and the focus is now firmly fixed on the knockout stages.

After 48 matches filled with drama, heroics and heartbreak, 16 teams remain to fight it out for the trophy over the next couple of weeks.

While the focus will be on the teams who will be in action over the next fortnight, spare a thought for the teams that were expected to go all the way but stumbled at the first hurdle.

A lot was expected from Germany and Belgium but they failed to get going despite excellent pedigree in an experienced squad. On the other hand, unheralded Morocco topped their group to storm into the last 16 stage.

World Cup 2022 last 16 fixtures

Saturday, December 3

Netherlands v United States - 7pm UAE time (6pm local), Khalifa International Stadium

Argentina v Australia - 11pm (10pm local), Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Sunday, December 4

France v Poland - 7pm, Al Thumama Stadium

England v Senegal - 11pm, Al Bayt Stadium

Monday, December 5

Japan v Croatia - 7 pm, Al Janoub Stadium

Brazil v South Korea - 11pm, Stadium 974

Tuesday, December 6

Morocco v Spain - 7pm, Education City Stadium

Portugal v Switzerland - 11pm, Lusail Stadium

How to watch matches in the UAE?

All matches can be seen live in beIN Sports. Those interested in heading out and enjoying the matches in a unique setting have a number of options.

Those living in Abu Dhabi can enjoy the games at a number of venues including VOX Cinemas, Emirates Palace fan zone at Oriental Cafe, Abu Dhabi fan zone at Yas Links or Shangri-La football village.

There are many spots in Dubai as well. Head to Expo City Dubai's dedicated World Cup space – Fan City, or check out the JBR Football Village. Find out all the details here.