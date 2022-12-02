For the love of the game: Fans watch the World Cup around the globe - in pictures

Football really is the world's game.

Many nations never realistically have a chance to take part in the World Cup finals every four years. Despite that, football fans from cricketing giants such as India and Bangladesh follow the action with as much passion as those in Europe - and in their tens of thousands.

And for every fan from football-mad countries in South America, there's someone tuning in and cheering on their favourite player or nation from the Mena region, South East Asia and beyond.

Take a look at the gallery above of supporters glued to their screens during the World Cup.

