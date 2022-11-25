The best fans at the 2022 World Cup - in pictures

The World Cup in Qatar has been a cacophony of colour.

Fans from around the globe have brought along rich palette of hues as they cheer on their teams in the stands, the fan zones, and around Doha.

From Senegal's choreographed line-up of fans, to Brazil's passionate Samba supporters, The National picks our favourites so far in the gallery above.

