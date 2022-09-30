From Maradona to Mbappe: the best photo from every World Cup

The World Cup has been delivering spectacular moments for almost 100 years, ever since the nations of the world first competed for football’s most prestigious prize in 1930.

From Diego Maradona’s ‘hand of God’ goal against England to the bloody ‘Battle of Santiago’, in which three players were sent off and a player’s nose was broken, the tournament has never been short on thrills.

Fortunately, photographers have been at hand to capture some of the most iconic and controversial moments over the years.

Scroll through the gallery above to see our choice of the best photo from each of the 21 World Cups.

