What time is Spain v Germany and where to watch World Cup matches live in UAE?

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a gift that keeps on giving. In between a plethora of draws, we have witnessed some incredible results. Like Saudi Arabia stunning one of the favourites Argentina, Iran defeating Wales, or Japan defeating Germany.

While many Asian sides have given a good account of themselves, hosts Qatar did not enjoy the best week as they crashed out of the tournament with a game to spare.

The action continues on Sunday in what is one of the biggest games of the World Cup so far. The match between Spain and Germany was always going to be one to watch out for; a clash between a young Spanish side and the experience of the Germans.

Now, the game between the two former world champions and pre-tournament favorites has gained even more prominence thanks to Germany’s surprising loss to Japan in their opener.

If they lose to Spain, Germany could well be headed towards an early exit for the second straight World Cup.

Spain, meanwhile, will be looking to seal their spot in the next stage having impressed one and all during a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica.

World Cup 2022 fixtures Sunday, November 27, 2022

Japan v Costa Rica (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium)

Belgium v Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium)

Croatia v Canada (Khalifa International Stadium)

Spain v Germany (Al Bayt Stadium)

Expand Autoplay Japan's Maya Yoshida and Kou Itakura after their win over Germany during the World Cup at Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Reuters

What time are the matches?

The opening match of the day sees Japan face Costa Rica from 1pm local time (2pm UAE time). Next up is Belgium v Morocco from 4 pm (5pm UAE), and then Croatia v Canada from 7pm (8pm UAE). The biggest game of the day between Spain and Germany begins at 10 pm (11pm UAE).

Where to watch matches live in the UAE?

You can catch all the action live on beIN Sports. If you want a bit more, then you can head out and enjoy one of the many facilities across the UAE offering live World Cup games along with various amenities.

In Abu Dhabi, fans can enjoy the games at VOX Cinemas, Emirates Palace fan zone at Oriental Cafe, Abu Dhabi fan zone at Yas Links or Shangri-La football village among many similarly excellent settings.

Dubai has a lot to offer as well. Head to Expo City Dubai's dedicated World Cup space called Fan City, or try out the JBR Football Village. There is a spot in almost every corner of Dubai.

Players to watch

Winger Leroy Sana could return for Germany after missing the match against Japan because of a knee injury. He was back in training on Friday, when Germany coach Hansi Flick was able to work with his full 26-player squad.

Spain's Gavi, 18, became the country's youngest World Cup player, and the youngest to score since Brazil great Pele in 1958 after netting in their win over Costa Rica. Expect to see a lot more from him.

Meanwhile, veteran Yuto Nagatomo is helping to fuel Japan's charge in Qatar. The 36-year-old full-back has been in irrepressible mood at his fourth World Cup - a record for a Japanese outfield player - and will be the elder statesman in a team brimming with youngsters.