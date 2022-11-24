What time is England v USA today and where to watch World Cup 2022 match in UAE?

The opening week of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is coming to a close and we have already witnessed some unforgettable performances and results.

The first finals to be held in the Middle East saw one of the biggest shocks in the tournament's history when Saudi Arabia sealed a remarkable win over one of the tournament favourites in Argentina.

Four-time winners Germany, meanwhile, fell to a surprise defeat against Japanwhile Spain smashed seven goals past the hapless Costa Rica.

England hit the ground running as they hit a beleaguered Iranian side for six to get their World Cup campaign off to a flier.

The Three Lions return to the field on Friday as they look to make it two wins from two games.

World Cup 2022 fixtures for Friday, November 25

Wales v Iran (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium)

Qatar v Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium)

Netherlands v Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium)

England v United States (Al Bayt Stadium)

What time are the matches?

The opening match of the day sees Wales face Iran from 1pm local time (2pm UAE). Then hosts Qatar take on Senegal from 4pm (5pm UAE), the Netherlands face Ecuador from 7pm (8pm UAE). England clash with USA in the last game of the day from 10pm (11pm UAE).

How to watch matches in UAE?

All World Cup 2022 matches will be shown live on beIN Sports. But if you want to enjoy the outdoors along with live football, there are many options across the UAE.

In Abu Dhabi, you can head to Emirates Palace fan zone at Oriental Cafe, Vox Cinemas across Abu Dhabi to experience matches with a state-of-the-art sound system, Abu Dhabi fan zone at Yas Links or Shangri-La football village.

Fans in Dubai also have a number of options to chose from. There is the BudX Fifa fan festival, Precision Football and Press Play fan zone, and JBR football village among others.

Players to watch

England captain Harry Kane has been given the all clear to face the USA on Friday after shaking off an ankle knock, manager Gareth Southgate confirmed.

Kane took a blow to his ankle just before half-time in England's opening 6-2 win over Iran and was substituted late in the second half.

Gareth Bale, who struggled with injuries and fitness for most of the year, converted on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to earn Wales a 1-1 draw with the United States in their opener. Kieffer Moore could make his first World Cup start after coming on as a second-half sub against the US and made an immediate impact.

Meanwhile, the contest between Ecuador striker Enner Valencia and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay could help decide who wins their match.