England v Iran player ratings: Bellingham 9, Saka 9; Hosseini 3, Taremi 7

England made a flying start to their World Cup campaign as they trounced Iran 6-2 in Doha with Bukayo Saka scoring twice.

Iran's night was made more difficult with the early loss of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after a clash of heads with teammate Majid Hosseini.

The lengthy hold-up while Beiranvand received treatment seemed to suck all of the rhythm out of the game until Harry Maguire hit the bar with a header.

But midfielder Jude Bellingham did put England ahead with a brilliant header from Luke Shaw's cross 10 minutes before the break.

And the game was as good as over when Gareth Southgate's side scored twice before half-time through Arsenal attacker Saka and then Raheem Sterling.

Saka grabbed his second just after the hour mark only for Mehdi Taremi to slam home a fine goal to give Iran's supporters something to cheer about three minutes later.

The four-goal lead was soon restored when substitute Marcus Rashford scored with his first touches of the ball. To seal a dominant display for England, Jack Grealish slotted home from close range after a good run and unselfish pull back by fellow substitute Callum Wilson.

Iran pulled another back in injury time when Taremi slotted home his second from the penalty spot but it took nothing away from an impressive start to their Group B campaign from England. Wales take on the United States in the group's later game.

