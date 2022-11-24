Spain v Costa Rica ratings: Pedri 9, Gavi 8; Navas 1, Campbell 4

Spain made a flawless start to their World Cup 2022 campaign on Wednesday as they recorded a 7-0 win over Costa Rica.

A brace from Ferran Torres and strikes from five other players took them past the 100-goal mark in the tournament.

After Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia and Japan's victory over Germany, all teams are on guard. Spain took no chance and they were relentless in attack against a shambolic Costa Rican side.

Goals from Dani Olmo, Gavi, Marco Asensio, Carlos Soler, Alvaro Morata and Torres sent Spain into the 100 club of World Cup goals - and a victory by their biggest margin in their 16 appearances in the contest.

"I don't think it was Costa Rica being bad, I think the win was our merit. We deserved to win, taking the game to them," Olmo said.

"Our team is strong and that is the path we need to follow. It was a boost of motivation, for sure."

