What time is Brazil v Serbia and how to watch World Cup match in UAE?

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has had more than its fair share of drama in the opening week. None more so than Saudi Arabia's shock win over one of the tournament favourites Argentina. Then on Wednesday, Morocco held 2018 runners-up Croatia to a goalless draw and Japan stunned Germany by coming back to beat them 2-1.

Read more Japan continue Asian march at World Cup with inspiring win over Germany

These three results have served as a warning for all teams early in the tournament. However, deep down fans would want to see a few more upsets to elevate the drama. Will Thursday be the day for more surprises?

World Cup 2022 fixtures, Thursday, November 24

Switzerland v Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium)

Uruguay v South Korea (Education City Stadium)

Portugal v Ghana (Stadium 974)

Brazil v Serbia (Lusail Stadium)

Expand Autoplay Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal passes the ball during a training session at Al Shahaniya SC on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Getty Images

What time are the matches?

The opening match of the day takes place between Switzerland and Cameroon from 1pm local time (2pm UAE). Then, Uruguay face South Korea from 4pm (5pm UAE), Portugal play Ghana from 7pm (8pm UAE) and Brazil take on Serbia in the last match of the day at 10pm (11pm UAE).

How to watch games in the UAE?

All World Cup matches are shown live on beIN Spots. But for those who want to enjoy the action outside their homes, there are a number of options.

In Abu Dhabi, there is the Emirates Palace fan zone at Oriental Cafe, Shangri-La football village, Vox Cinemas and many, many more venues offering excellent viewing facilities.

In Dubai, you can chose from Expo City Dubai, JBR Football Village, City Centre Mirdif Stadium, among numerous others.

Players to watch

Brazil manager Tite has stacked his squad with nine forwards led by Neymar, who can overtake Pele as the country's all-time top scorer if he scores three more goals to add to his tally of 75.

Since Portugal are playing, all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo and the tectonic shifts in his club career. Portugal coach Fernando Santos has said his team will not be distracted by the drama surrounding captain Ronaldo's acrimonious departure from Manchester United. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who plays for Manchester United, stated that he had not discussed the situation with his now former club teammate.