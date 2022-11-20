Cristiano Ronaldo gets stuck into Portugal mission amid Man United backlash - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo tried to put his Manchester United troubles behind him as he prepared for the 2022 World Cup with his Portugal teammates.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva insisted the atmosphere around Portugal's camp was "top, top, top," despite mounting controversy generated by Ronaldo's interview in England, in which he said he felt "betrayed" by his club and stated he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

United issued a fresh statement on Friday, saying the club had "initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent media interview".

The superstar forward, who has more than 800 goals for club and country, appears headed for the exit at Old Trafford and the World Cup will give him the chance to show potential suitors he can still deliver on the biggest stage. He looked relaxed as prepared for Portugal's opening game against Ghana on November 24 in a training session in Doha on Saturday.

Questions about Ronaldo dominated Silva's press conference, but he said: "The news from England has nothing to do with the national team.

"It also has nothing to do with me, so I won't comment. I'm not a Manchester United player, even if I were, I wouldn't answer. They're a rival club, it's nothing to do with me."

However, repeatedly asked about Ronaldo and whether there was any tension in the camp, Silva responded. "I don't see any strange atmosphere in our team between Cristiano and another player.

"There is a lot of talk about this topic, but we have a World Cup to play. I don't understand the persistence because there is nothing there."

Ronaldo is set to appear at his fifth World Cup when Euro 2016 winners Portugal open their campaign against Ghana on November 24, before facing Uruguay and South Korea.

