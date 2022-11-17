France player salaries: Which World Cup 2022 star earns the most?

Marcus Thuram was handed the last spot in the France squad that will defend their World Cup title in Qatar while the uncapped Axel Disasi was also called up after Presnel Kimpembe had to pull out.

The French football federation said Borussia Monchengladbach forward Thuram, 25, had been added to Didier Deschamps' list after the coach had summoned only 25 players when he originally announced his squad, leaving one spot open.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Kimpembe, meanwhile, spoke with Deschamps and the team’s doctor at France’s training ground and told them he did not believe he had sufficiently recovered from an Achilles injury.

Disasi, 24, has not missed a single minute of Monaco’s 15 league games this season, scoring two goals and delivering four assists in all competitions.

Thuram will complement France's already impressive attacking sector alongside Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) and Kylian Mbappe (PSG). RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out after suffering a knee injury in training on Tuesday

Thuram, the son of the 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, has been in superb form this season, with 13 goals and four assists in all competitions.

France will be without Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante because of injuries, depriving Deschamps of his two best midfielders from the 2018 World Cup.

The holders open their campaign against Australia on November 22 before facing Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

