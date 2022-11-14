Three arrested for reselling World Cup 2022 tickets

Three men have been arrested for reselling tickets to the World Cup, which kicks off when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador on Sunday.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior said the suspects had been “referred to concerned authorities” for further action.

The ministry published a blurred picture of the men in front of confiscated tickets, laptops and smartphones.

It said they were of “different nationalities”, without disclosing the countries they hail from.

Anyone who sells or exchanges tickets for the tournament without permission from world football's governing body Fifa faces a fine of up to 250,000 riyals ($66,000).

In July, Qatar's Justice Ministry said this penalty fell under Law No. 10 of 2021, which outlines Qatar's measures for hosting the World Cup in November.

Authorities did not reveal the quantity of tickets in question, or the price they were said to have been sold on for.

Fifa has stated that fans who are unable to attend matches are allowed to put them up for sale on its official resale platform.

“Tickets that have been impermissibly transferred are not valid and may be cancelled at any time without notice,” the governing body said.

Qatari authorities have urged fans to follow regulations in place during the World Cup to avoid falling foul of the law.

A ticket applicant is only permitted to assign tickets to guests either free of charge or for an amount no greater than the face value of the ticket, Fifa said on its website.

The ticket terms of use do not allow guests to transfer tickets under any circumstances.

If a guest can no longer use a ticket, then it must be returned to the ticket applicant.

Tickets for the global event have been sold in phases with an online queuing system in place.

Fans are limited to buying a maximum of six tickets per match ― and a maximum of 60 for the tournament ― to deter ticket touts from buying up large amounts of to sell on at inflated fees.

A “last-minute sales” phase is in operation throughout the competition, Fifa states on its website.

About 2.9 million tickets for the event — which will stage 64 games in 28 days — had been sold as of last month.

The showpiece opening game will be held in the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium.

The match will kick off at 7pm and will be preceded by the traditional World Cup opening ceremony.