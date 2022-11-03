Germany attacker Timo Werner to miss World Cup with ankle injury

Germany’s Timo Werner will miss the World Cup in Qatar after suffering ankle ligament damage in RB Leipzig’s Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

The former Chelsea striker was forced off after just 19 minutes of the 4-0 win on Wednesday evening.

A statement from RB Leipzig read: “Timo Werner suffered an ankle injury last night in the win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

“Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will therefore be out for the rest of 2022.”

Reacting to the news, Germany manager Hansi Flick told the team’s official Twitter account: “It’s very sad news. I feel really sorry for Timo that he will miss a World Cup that he was determined to play at.

— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) November 3, 2022

“Above all though, his absence is a big loss for the team. We all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Werner later said on Twitter: “A very tough one to take for me! I will be out for the next weeks, will miss the World Cup and will have to support @RBLeipzig and @DFB_Team from the couch unfortunately thanks for all your messages!”