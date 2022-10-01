State-of-the-art academy that will host Socceroos at Qatar World Cup 2022 - in pictures

Australia will have high hopes when they begin their World Cup 2022 campaign against reigning champions France in Group D on November 22.

The Socceroos advanced to a fifth consecutive World Cup in the final phase of qualifying after a penalty shootout win over Peru in Qatar in June.

And their preparations are in full swing for the showpiece event in Qatar.

Teenager Garang Kuol, who is being chased by Newcastle United, made his debut in Australia's 2-0 away win over New Zealand in their final World Cup warm-up.

A Mitchell Duke header and Jason Cummings's penalty in the second half at Auckland's Eden Park ensured Australia head to the World Cup with two straight wins over their neighbours.

Australia coach Graham Arnold will be hoping his players raise their game at the finals in Qatar. Helping them in the process is Socceroos legend Tim Cahill.

Cahill is based in Doha as the chief sports officer for the Aspire Academy, where Australia will be based for the tournament.

"I will be involved in some shape or form but officially nothing yet," Cahill told the Australian Associated Press.

"Trying to help Australia in any shape or form is an absolute pleasure."