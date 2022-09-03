UAE reports 421 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 421 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday after an additional 211,386 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections to 1,016,745.

No deaths were reported in the 24-hour reporting period, with the toll remaining at 2,341.

Another 587 people beat the virus and total recoveries rose to 996,061.

More than 184 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic and nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Case numbers have been on the decline and on Wednesday they fell below 500 for the first time in three months.

Authorities announced new Covid-19 safety rules last week for pupils across the UAE starting their new school year on Monday.

While nearly all Covid-19 restrictions have been removed, teachers and pupils are still required to wear masks indoors.