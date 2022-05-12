Coronavirus: UAE records 364 new cases

The UAE reported 364 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 901,440.

Another 252 people recovered from the virus, meaning the recovery tally has hit 885,287.

No deaths have been reported since March 7 and this total remains at 2,302.

The latest caseload came after 268,888 PCR tests were carried out.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE curb the pandemic.

Authorities have confirmed 100 per cent of the eligible population have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, with 97.82 per cent fully vaccinated.

The UAE has been lifting Covid-19 rules as it emerges from the pandemic, but authorities on Wednesday reminded residents that it is still mandatory to wear a mask inside.

Dr Taher Al Ameri, spokesman for the UAE's National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority, said at the Covid-19 briefing that the public should continue to be careful as coronavirus is still out there.

“We are keen to limit the spread of the virus and, thankfully, we have seen a decrease in the number of new infections and no deaths have been recorded since March 7,” said Mr Al Ameri.

“We are proud that we have returned to a new normal life and people should continue to follow all safety measures.”

