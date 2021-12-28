Relief for UK businesses as Covid hospital data keeps lockdown at bay

Businesses in England expressed relief after the government ruled out further coronavirus restrictions before the new year, with data from hospitals yet to convince ministers that more curbs are needed.

The hospitality industry described the announcement as a “real lifeline” after restaurants and nightclubs were given the all-clear to open on New Year’s Eve.

While ministers urged people to be cautious, they took encouragement from signs that the Omicron variant is causing less severe disease in Britain than previous waves of the pandemic.

In addition, people may be spending less time in hospital if they do become ill with the variant, said Environment Secretary George Eustice – a factor that could ease the burden on the National Health Service.

Read more France imposes new restrictions to fight rising Covid infections

“At the moment we don't think that the evidence supports any more interventions beyond what we have done,” Mr Eustice told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“But obviously we have got to keep it under very close review, because if it is the case that we started to see a big increase in hospitalisations then we would need to act further.”

The UK released a patchy set of data on Monday which showed the number of sick patients increasing during the Christmas period. There were 8,474 people in hospital in England on Monday, up from 6,688 a week earlier.

There were 98,515 new infections on Monday, ending a run of five consecutive days above 100,000, but officials cautioned that the data was incomplete.

Although hospital numbers are rising, the figures do not yet compare to those in the previous peaks that pushed the UK into strict lockdowns. More than 32 million people have received booster doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Hospitals are reporting that they can cope with current caseloads, although doctors are stretched and staff absences are becoming as great a problem as rising admissions, said NHS Providers boss Chris Hopson.

On top of that, there is anecdotal evidence that more people than before are testing positive in hospital after being admitted for another reason, he said – meaning they should not necessarily be counted as a severe case of Covid-19.

Numbers are “definitely rising, but not precipitately so”, Mr Hopson said. “Frustrating though it may be, we need more data before we can reach any firm conclusions on what the full risk from Omicron is.”

Businesses welcomed the reprieve from new restrictions as they prepare for the new year. PA

Reprieve for England

The reprieve in England puts its health policies at odds with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, where the devolved governments brought in restrictions after Christmas. Much of Europe has also imposed tougher measures.

Unlike in other parts of the UK, English football grounds can stay open with full crowds and New Year’s Eve events can go ahead without capacity limits. Some venues are required to check Covid certificates, and people are encouraged to work from home where possible.

Any move to toughen restrictions by Prime Minister Boris Johnson would risk further antagonising his own Conservative MPs after weeks of bruising political setbacks.

The British Chambers of Commerce said it was “extremely helpful” for businesses to have certainty about their New Year plans after ministers kept them in suspense over Christmas.

“This period is a critical time for many sectors, including hospitality, and firms will be pleased that they will be able to continue trading throughout,” it said.

Kate Nicholls, the head of industry body UK Hospitality, welcomed what she said was a pragmatic and proportionate approach by ministers.

“This will give a real lifeline for many who have struggled with the loss of trade in the run-up to Christmas, and the loss of New Year on top of that would have been devastating for many,” she said.

“It will be a welcome boost and keeping restrictions to a minimum and lifting the remaining restrictions as quickly as possible to help the beleaguered sector back on to the road to recovery."